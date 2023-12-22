Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Czech police patrol public areas, university lectures off after shooting

Czech police patrol public areas, university lectures off after shooting
epa11039960 A Police officer stands guard as an ambulance rushes to the scene of a shooting in central Prague, 21 December 2023. According to Czech Police several people have been killed and "dozens" injured in an incident in the capital of the Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
By Reuters
22 Dec 2023
0

PRAGUE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Czech police tightened security around schools and other public buildings across the country and Prague's Charles University cancelled all lectures and events on Friday after a student shooter killed 14 people at a university building on Thursday.

By Jan Lopatka

The shooting was the worst-ever such event in the central European country where many hold guns, some of them sports or hunting rifles, but multiple shootings are rare.

People were lighting candles outside the university’s medieval downtown headquarters since Thursday evening, and leaders of the nation’s universities planned to pay respects there later on Friday morning.

“Starting today we have adopted countrywide preventative measures in relation to soft targets and schools,” police said on social network X, previously known as Twitter.

“We do not have information about any concrete threat… this is a signal we are here and prepared.”

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on Czech Radio that 13 out of the 14 victims had been identified. The ministry said there were two UAE citizens and one Dutch person among the injured.

The authorities provided no fresh information on the condition of those wounded in the attack.

The 24-year shooter died on Thursday at the university building, possibly after killing himself or by police bullet, police said.

Police said on Thursday the man, who had a gun licence and a clean criminal record, was a student at the Charles University’s Faculty of Arts where the shooting took place.

They said the suspect, whom they asked not to be named, had killed his father at home outside Prague before travelling to the capital.

Police had information he intended to kill himself and were searching for him at another university building where he was due to attend a lecture.

But the shooter instead went to the main Faculty of Arts building, on a busy square across the river from the Prague Castle and just hundreds of metres from the Old Town Square, one of Europe’s major tourist attractions.

The government declared Saturday a national day of mourning.

Police president Martin Vondrasek said on Thursday police were looking into unverified information on the shooter’s possible connection with a social media account citing inspiration by a mass shooting in Russia but there has been no confirmation of that.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Relentless blaze lays siege across Simon’s Town for third consecutive night, Scarborough evacuates
Maverick News

Relentless blaze lays siege across Simon’s Town for third consecutive night, Scarborough evacuates
Risky business — City of Cape Town blacklists companies linked to 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson
Maverick News

Risky business — City of Cape Town blacklists companies linked to 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson
Fugitives and fake passports — Brazil’s ‘Cocaine Queen’ investigation and the R700m drug stash sent to SA
Maverick News

Fugitives and fake passports — Brazil’s ‘Cocaine Queen’ investigation and the R700m drug stash sent to SA
Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Business Maverick

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
SA summer forecast bodes ill for grain crops as El Niño fans the flames of drier conditions
Maverick News

SA summer forecast bodes ill for grain crops as El Niño fans the flames of drier conditions

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' information on Ukraine war
Newsdeck

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' information on Ukraine war
Gunman kills 14 in unprecedented attack at Prague university
Newsdeck

Gunman kills 14 in unprecedented attack at Prague university
Oklahoma man declared innocent after five decades in prison
Newsdeck

Oklahoma man declared innocent after five decades in prison
Giuliani seeks bankruptcy after $148m judgment in defamation case
Newsdeck

Giuliani seeks bankruptcy after $148m judgment in defamation case
Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas, Israel assert demands
Newsdeck

Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas, Israel assert demands

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options