2023: The angry planet, in pictures

Skiers descend the slopes of the Rohrmoos skiing area covered in artificial snow as grass covers the rest of the hill on either side on January 6, 2023 in Schladming, Austria. Alpine ski resorts in Austria, Germany and Switzerland are facing an unseasonably warm January that has brought record temperatures to many parts of Europe. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)
In a photograph made with a drone, snow covers the marsh grasses and a boardwalk in Mary Cummins Park following a snowfall overnight in Burlington, Massachusetts, USA, 24 January 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
A Somali herder walks his cows through scrubland on January 11, 2023 near Doolow in western Somalia. Conservative estimates have put livestock deaths due to drought at 4.5 million since 2020. (Photo by Giles Clarke for The New York Times via Getty Images)
An aerial view of the Aleixo Lake’s bed, next to the Amazonas River, in Manaos, Brazil, on 30 September 2023. The severe drought in the Amazonas during 2023 would break the registers and last until January 2024, according to the outlook by the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters, managed by the Federal Government. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
The Hollywood sign stands in front of snow-covered mountains after another winter storm hit Southern California on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The final in a series of winter storms in the Los Angeles region brought snow levels to as low as 1,000 feet in some places while further boosting the snowpack. California’s snowpack level stands at 189 percent of the average for March 1, according to the California Department of Water Resources. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to winter storms for 13 counties including Los Angeles County. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Filipino fishermen wearing protective suits collect oily waste along a beach in the coastal town of Pola, Mindoro island, Philippines, 06 March 2023. Affected fisherfolk were tapped by the government to work in containing an oil spill that washed ashore in their villages. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Environmental activists take part in a protest rally to call for the government to abandon policies for the promotion of nuclear power generation in Seoul, South Korea, 09 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
An aerial view of a remaining pool at the edge of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean view apartment buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions, on March 16, 2023 in San Clemente, California. Weeks of rains loosened the soil in Orange County which tumbled down near railroad tracks that run next to the beach below. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Pamela Cerruti pushes a cart filled with a bag of coins out of the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry on March 14, 2023 in Pajaro, California. Northern California has been hit by another atmospheric river that has brought heavy rains and flooding throughout the region. The town has been inundated with floodwaters since Saturday after a levee was breached along the Pajaro River. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A woman sits among the rubble of a home as cleanup continues in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado on March 28, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town and nearby Rolling Fork on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, workers remove snow from the roof of a condominium complex in the Sierra Nevada mountains, amid snow piled up from new and past storms, after yet another storm system brought heavy snowfall further raising the snowpack on March 29, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. The Pacific storm delivered widespread rain and mountain snow to the U.S. west coast in Northern California and Oregon. After years of drought, the state snowpack average for California may hit an all time record from the several feet of new snow which fell during the storm in parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Nearby Mammoth Mountain ski resort announced today it has received the highest amount of total snow at the Main Lodge for any season, with 695 total inches, after at least 28 inches of new snow fell during the storm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Several cars are stuck in flood water on Fort Lauderdale International Airport’s West Perimeter road in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 13 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Floodwaters inundate farmland in the reemerging Tulare Lake, in California’s Central Valley, on April 26, 2023 near Corcoran, California. Tulare Lake, once the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi River, disappeared when waters were diverted by agricultural interests to irrigate crops in the late 19th and early 20th century. Atmospheric river storm events caused significant flooding in the lakebed area with over 100 square miles of farms and other land currently flooded. The impending Sierra Nevada mountains snowmelt, with snowpack levels around historic highs, could expand the lake size to 200 square miles, threatening farming communities and billions in losses while water could remain in the lakebed for up to two years. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, a vehicle drives through floodwaters in the reemerging Tulare Lake, in California’s Central Valley, on April 27, 2023 near Corcoran, California. Tulare Lake, once the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi River, disappeared when waters were diverted by agricultural interests to irrigate crops in the late 19th and early 20th century. Atmospheric river storm events caused significant flooding in the lakebed area with over 100 square miles of farms and other land currently flooded. The impending Sierra Nevada mountains snowmelt, with snowpack levels around historic highs, could expand the lake size to 200 square miles, threatening farming communities and billions in losses while water could remain in the lakebed for up to two years. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Rocks fall towards the village of Brienz/Brinzauls beneath the “Brienzer Rutsch”, in Graubuenden, Switzerland, 12 May 2023. Two million cubic metres of rock from the mountain above the village are set to come loose and crash down to the valley in the imminent future. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Carrots purchased at a supermarket are individually wrapped in plastic, in Tokyo, Japan, 30 May 2023. Even though Japan has one of the most efficient plastic recycling systems in the world it has also been one of the largest producers of single-use plastic packaging globally. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A worker carries bundles of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles at a plastic waste collection company before transferring to Avni Ventures baling center in Kathmandu, Nepal. 28 May 2023. Plastic pollution is one of the biggest pollution issues in Nepal. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A picture taken with a fisheye lens shows a patch of phosphorescent green liquid seen on the Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge, in Venice, Italy, 28 May 2023. On the morning of 28 May a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the waters of Venice, along the Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA
Chintaman Yadav (bottom), 60, and Padma Yadav (top), 37, descend along the walls with the aid of ropes into a mostly dry well to fetch water on May 27, 2023 in Gangongdwadi village, Peth Taluka, Nashik, Maharashtra, India. The Indian state of Maharashtra is facing a water crisis of unprecedented scale. Severe drought has taken hold over the inland parts of the state over the last few years; river currents have ebbed. There is less than 10% water available in 13 important reservoirs that supply the state, which is the powerhouse of the Indian economy, local media reports said. Environmental assessments have underscored concerns over the long-term availability of water. A Record number of tankers are the only source of water in large parts of state at present, barely keeping communities heavily reliant on predictable weather patterns for their livelihoods. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
A man crosses the dry and cracked bed of the Koparli dam on May 26, 2023 in Peth Taluka village, Nashik, Maharashtra, India. The Indian state of Maharashtra is facing a water crisis of unprecedented scale. Severe drought has taken hold over the inland parts of the state over the last few years; river currents have ebbed. There is less than 10% water available in 13 important reservoirs that supply the state, which is the powerhouse of the Indian economy, local media reports said. Environmental assessments have underscored concerns over the long-term availability of water. A Record number of tankers are the only source of water in large parts of state at present, barely keeping communities heavily reliant on predictable weather patterns for their livelihoods. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
Special operators (OPSA) of the Italian Red Cross and firefighters rescuers seek and help residents blocked in their homes after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region, on May 25, 2023 in Conselice, Italy. The region of Emilia-Romagna experienced severe flooding in the last week, resulting in widespread damage and more than a dozen deaths. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada diminishes the visibility of the Chrysler Building on June 7, 2023 in New York City. New York topped the list of most polluted major cities in the world on Tuesday night, as smoke from the fires continued to blanket the East Coast. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
A weeks-old sea lion pup rests near its sickened mother, who was poisoned by domoic acid from a large toxic algae bloom, as sickened sea lions recuperate at the Marine Mammal Care Center in the San Pedro neighborhood on July 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The algae bloom has sickened sea lions and dolphins along much of the coast of Southern California in what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling a large-scale stranding event. In Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, rescuers have encountered over 100 dead sea lions and 100 dead dolphins with signs of poisoning from domoic acid. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An Indian man wades across a flooded street as the Yamuna river is flowing over its danger mark, in New Delhi, India, 14 July 2023. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Cattle graze below a sunset tinted orange by smoke from the Newell Road Fire on July 23, 2023 near Dot, Washington. Dry and windy weather has fueled wildfires in Washington state, including the large Newell Road Fire, which has reached about 50,000 acres in size. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
Rick White drinks water while cooling down in his tent in a section of the ‘The Zone’, Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment, amid the city’s worst heat wave on record on July 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. White said, ‘The extreme heat is one thing, but the direct sun, it drains you quick…That sun will have you delirious.’ While Phoenix endures periods of extreme heat every year, today is predicted to mark the 26th straight day of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher, a new record amid a long duration heat wave in the Southwest. Extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined in an average year in the U.S. Unhoused people are at an especially high risk of heat-related illness or death. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Snickers, a great horned owl, is sprayed down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital, during afternoon temperatures above 110 degrees amid the city’s worst heat wave on record on July 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Employees and volunteers spray down the birds with water twice per day in the afternoon, while also utilizing fans and swamp coolers, to prevent them from overheating. While Phoenix endures periods of extreme heat every year, today marked the 27th straight day of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher, a new record amid a long duration heat wave in the Southwest. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A Chinook helicopter operates over a wildfire near the village of Pournari, in Dervenochoria, northwest of the Attica region, Greece, 18 July 2023. Multiple wildfires have started in Greece since 17 July 2023 leaving at least 28 people dead and 75 injured, with 80 wildfires being recorded. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
A firefighting helicopter is framed by two burnt-out cars as it scoops up water to take to a forest fire on July 27, 2023 in Gennadi, Rhodes, Greece. Firefighters continue to deal with wildfires on the island of Rhodes as Greece battles fires across the country during the continued heatwave. The fires on Rhodes prompted preventive evacuations of tens of thousands of tourists in the middle of the high summer season. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A nighthawk chick is fed in the orphan care area at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital, on August 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The nighthawk hatched at Liberty Wildlife, which sees approximately 10,000 animals each year but has already treated about 8,000 in 2023, partly due to Phoenix’s brutal summer heat wave. Part of the facility operates in a similar manner to a human hospital, with an intensive care unit, triage room and orphan care area. While Phoenix endures periods of extreme heat every year, the average temperature during July was 102.7 degrees, the highest monthly temperature ever for a U.S. city. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Firefighters work to put out the flames in the municipality of Odemira, 07 August 2023. The fire, which broke out in the Baiona area, in the parish of Sao Teotonio, 05 August, has already forced the evacuation of four locations in the municipality of Odemira. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA
A man pulls a bag full of goods salvaged from a building as he wades through receding floodwaters on August 5, 2023 in Zhuozhou, Hebei Province south of Beijing, China. The extreme rainfall from Typhoon Doksuri was the heaviest to hit Beijing in 140 years, inundating the capital and triggering flash floods and landslides. In nearby Hebei province, where some areas were flooded with water diverted from Beijing, officials said floodwaters could take a month to recede. More than 100,000 people were evacuated from the hard-hit city of Zhuozhou, where rescuers used rafts to reach people trapped in villages cut off by deep water. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
An entire neighborhood in ruins overlooks the ocean after the Lahaina Fire swept through the city of Lahaina, Hawaii, USA, 16 August 2023. According to Maui County officials, at least 106 people were killed in the Lahaina wildfire that burnt in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
A police officer evacuates an elderly lady during a wildfire at the area of Fyli near Athens, Greece, 22 August 2023. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
Blazes burn a forest in Distomo, Viotia, central Greece, 22 August 2023. The fire in Viotia, started from a settlement behind the Aluminum of Greece factory in Aspra Spitia 21 August and the strong winds very quickly led the fire to develop a huge front in all directions. EPA-EFE/Panagiotis Dimakas
Farmer Ramchandra Thakur, 54, who has abandoned his rice crop in favour of growing corn, which is less water-intensive, tends to livestock on August 31, 2023 in Bateshwor, Danusha District, Nepal. Farmers in Nepal say changing weather patterns and increasingly erratic monsoon rainfall are shortening growing seasons and damaging crops, causing them to rely more heavily on irrigation and groundwater stores, abandon more water-intensive crops such as rice, and leave villages for economic opportunities in towns and cities. (Photo by Rebecca Conway/Getty Images)
A general view of Derna, Eastern Libya, 13 September 2023, days after Storm Daniel brought heavy rains to the area resulting in the collapse of two dams and a flash flood which especially devastated the town of Derna. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Shalash
Lambs at a nomad campsite on September 21, 2023 in Niangara, Congo. Tensions between local Congolese communities and groups of nomadic herders in the remote northern jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo have increased in recent years. Congolese authorities claim that these groups are illegally exploiting the land, lack any documentation, and are well-armed. The nomadic groups migrate to Congo from Chad, Central African Republic and Sudan, and in the territory of Niangara alone, may have herds of up to 15,000 cattle. (Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, ships sit anchored in Panama Bay near the Panama Canal on September 20, 2023 in Panama City, Panama. The Panama Canal Authority is continuing to restrict the number of vessels that pass through the Panama Canal locks as drought has caused water levels at Gatun Lake to drop. The locks depend on millions of gallons of fresh water from the manmade lake to fill locks in Panama City and Colon in order to transit shipping vessels from the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean Sea. Over one hundred ships are waiting to transit the canal and the backup could delay goods heading to the United States for the holiday season. It takes an average of 8-10 hours for a ship to transit the 50 miles through the canal versus several weeks to travel thousands of miles around Cape Horn and the southernmost parts of South America. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire on burned peatland and fields on September 23, 2023 in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra, Indonesia. At least six provinces in the country are battling ongoing forest fires as illegal blazes to clear land for agricultural plantation take control, causing respiratory illnesses and biodiversity loss. The nation’s meteorology agency forecasted that Indonesia is likely to experience the most severe dry season since 2019 as the country enters the hottest day of this year’s El Nino-induced dry season. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
A picture taken with a drone shows a car in the flooded area of the village of Sotirio after Storm Elias, near Larissa, Greece, 28 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ACHILEAS CHIRAS
The Lewis Glacier, Mount Kenya’s largest glacier, lies among rocks on September 28, 2023 in Mount Kenya National Park, Kenya. The second-highest peak in Africa, Mount Kenya, holds some 11 shrinking glaciers said to be rapidly melting due to the burning of fossil fuels, fires, deforestation and land use changes as well as industrial and agricultural developments. Mount Kenya National Park and the forest reserve, combined, are inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, a recovery vehicle drives past burned structures and cars two months after a devastating wildfire on October 09, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. The wind-whipped wildfire on August 8th killed at least 98 people while displacing thousands more and destroying over 2,000 buildings in the historic town, most of which were homes. A phased reopening of tourist resort areas in west Maui began October 8th on the two-month anniversary of the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Villagers collect belongings following a storm surge brought by an approaching typhoon that destroyed their homes, at a coastal village in Manila, Philippines, 02 October 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A beaver swims in a pond after being released on October 11, 2023 in Greenford, England. A family of 5 beavers, 2 adults and 3 kits, were released back into Paradise Fields reserve in west London, and will be the first beavers in the west of the capital for 400 years. The project is part of the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan’s, ‘Rewild London’ fund. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A highway sign over a car in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Hurricane Otis left a trail of destruction in Acapulco after tearing into the historic Mexican beach town with wind speeds of 165 miles (266 kilometers) per hour, smashing shops and wrecking apartment buildings and hotels. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A flooded pool in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Hurricane Otis left a trail of destruction in Acapulco after tearing into the historic Mexican beach town with wind speeds of 165 miles (266 kilometers) per hour, smashing shops and wrecking apartment buildings and hotels. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People on the bank of the polluted Yamuna river as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 08 November 2023. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
A dog cools off at MacKenzies Beach on December 09, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. A severe heat wave was predicted for the weekend, a precursor of hot and dry conditions expected for the rest of the summer which will also bring heightened bushfire risk. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
A herdsman leads a caravan of Arabian camels on the outskirts of the port province of Hodeidah, Yemen, 05 December 2023 (issued 07 December 2023). Arabian camel herders in Yemen are struggling to find pastures in mountains or plains due the negative impacts of climate change, including low and intermittent rainfalls and droughts. Arabian camels, or dromedary, which are part of a long cultural tradition in the Arab peninsula, are known as the ‘Ship of the desert’ because the Bedouins used them as the only means of transport and travel across the desert. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Comments - Please login in order to comment.