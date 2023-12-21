X Suffers Biggest Outage Since Musk’s Takeover

The new Twitter X logo at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Elon Musk has changed Twitter Inc.'s logo, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylized X as part of the billionaire's vision of transforming the 17-year-old service into an everything app. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

More than 94,000 users of X had reported issues with the site at 1:41 p.m. Hong Kong time on Thursday, according to Downdetector, which tracks website and service interruptions. The number of user-reported issues dwindled to about 7,000 an hour later.

The San-Francisco based platform has had several outages since Musk bought it for $44 billion in late 2022, but until this week none had been bigger than July that year, when some 50,000 users were affected.

Read More: Musk’s X Faces First EU Probe Since New Disinformation Rules

The cause of the latest incident is unknown. Around 70% of the reports noted issues with X’s app, while another 20% faced issues on its website.

There was no comment about the disruption on X’s official account. An email to the company’s press office returned an automated response saying “Busy now, please check back later.”