Newsdeck

Nuclear weapons

North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes

North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un (3-R) and his daughter Ju-ae (2-R) inspecting the launch of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 18 December 2023 (issued 19 December 2023). According to KCNA, the ICBM flew 1,002.3 kilometers for 4,415 seconds at a maximum altitude of 6,518.2 km before 'accurately' hitting the East Sea. EPA-EFE/KCNA
By Reuters
21 Dec 2023
0

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim made the remark as he met with soldiers working for the military’s missile bureau and congratulated them over Pyongyang’s recent launching drill of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), KCNA news agency said.

He said the test demonstrated the loyalty and strong stand of the armed forces and wasa clear explanation of the offensive counteraction mode and the evolution of the nuclear strategy and doctrine of the DPRK not to hesitate even a nuclear attack when the enemy provoke it with nukes”, KCNA reported.

DPRK is the abbreviation for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea said this week it had tested its newest ICBM on Monday to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear forces against mounting US hostility.

The top diplomats of the United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches and urged Pyongyang to engage in “substantive dialogue without preconditions”.

Kim said Monday’s launch showed the military’s high mobility and rapid attack capability, and called for efforts to further strengthen its combat efficiency, KCNA reported.

In a separate statement, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, condemned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for holding a meeting over the ICBM launch, saying it was an exercise of the country’s right to self-defence.

“The UNSC should place heavy responsibility on the irresponsible behaviour and act of the US and the ROK, which have aggravated the tension on the Korean peninsula through all sorts of military provocations all year round,” she said.

ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

The United States, South Korea and Japan staged a joint air drill involving a US strategic bomber near the Korean peninsula on Wednesday, the latest US strategic asset to be deployed as part of Washington’s pledge with Seoul to boost defence readiness.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang ChoiEditing by Sandra Maler, Ed Davies and Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Business Maverick

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Two Cape Town cops in the dock for letting taxi boss use police van
Maverick News

Two Cape Town cops in the dock for letting taxi boss use police van
Zuma’s new political party trick and the head-scratching horseplay of Men Saying Things
South Africa

Zuma’s new political party trick and the head-scratching horseplay of Men Saying Things
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Eastern Cape municipality racks up R1m bill on travel, beanies, dustbins etc
Maverick News

Eastern Cape municipality racks up R1m bill on travel, beanies, dustbins etc

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Newsdeck

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron's parliament majority wobbles
Newsdeck

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron's parliament majority wobbles
UN vote on Gaza delayed another day amid talks to avoid US veto
Newsdeck

UN vote on Gaza delayed another day amid talks to avoid US veto
Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' information on Ukraine war
Newsdeck

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' information on Ukraine war
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options