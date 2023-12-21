Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec
By Daily Maverick
21 Dec 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma’s new political party trick and the head-scratching horseplay of Men Saying Things
South Africa

Zuma’s new political party trick and the head-scratching horseplay of Men Saying Things
Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Business Maverick

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Simon’s Town blaze: Firefighters and community spirit lauded after flames kept at bay
Maverick News

Simon’s Town blaze: Firefighters and community spirit lauded after flames kept at bay
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Eastern Cape municipality racks up R1m bill on travel, beanies, dustbins etc
Maverick News

Eastern Cape municipality racks up R1m bill on travel, beanies, dustbins etc

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 14 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 14 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 13 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 13 Dec

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options