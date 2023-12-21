Defend Truth

WATCH

Fact-Check — did the ANC stage a fake event for EFF supporters ‘rejoining’ the ruling party?

Fact-Check — did the ANC stage a fake event for EFF supporters ‘rejoining’ the ruling party?
On Sunday 10 October, the ANC tweeted that its branch on the West Rand was welcoming home former EFF members. (Photograph: X.com/ @FikileMbalula)
By Rebecca Davis
21 Dec 2023
0

Were these real EFF members turning their back on the Freedom Fighters in favour of the ANC, or were they an ANC rent-a-crowd? We look at both sides of the argument.

On Sunday 10 October, the ANC tweeted with great enthusiasm that its branch on the West Rand was welcoming home former EFF members who were returning to the ANC. 

It posted a number of photos showing probably about 50 people in a hall wearing EFF T-shirts getting ready to symbolically swap those for ANC T-shirts.

This is the kind of political theatre that happens a lot in South Africa, where T-shirts advertising your political affiliation have played an important role in activism and politics. So it’s absolutely not unprecedented or impossible that this sort of event should occur, and it was duly covered by media outlets including the SABC and EWN.

Just one problem: The EWN journalist on duty happened to notice, and film, a white BMW arriving at the event venue to drop off EFF T-shirts for the supposed EFF members who were defecting to the ANC. In the video it is quite clear that these people are receiving the T-shirts and putting them on on the spot. 

As a result, the SABC had to edit its content to clarify that these were “alleged” EFF members.

So, what happened here? Were these real EFF members turning their back on the Freedom Fighters in favour of the ANC, or were they an ANC rent-a-crowd?

Well, even the EFF acknowledges that there was at least one former EFF official among them – a former EFF councillor from Ward 20 in Merafong who was fired for failing to provide transport for his constituency to attend the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebration. The EFF famously said it would recall no fewer than 2010 public representatives for the same offence.

However, the EFF said ahead of the ANC event that there were no other members of the EFF in the ward in question who had announced an intention to leave.

On the other side of the argument, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said a day after the event that the supposed EFF members didn’t have T-shirts because they already “burned them down”. He said the T-shirt ceremony was symbolic and that criticisms of the event were “exaggerated and vulgarised”.

Who are we going to believe here? 

Well, neither party has an unblemished record when it comes to making public claims that turn out to be light on truthfulness. But in this instance, the idea that dozens of disenchanted EFF members would not be able to rustle up a single party T-shirt among them does strain credibility – and there’s no disputing the footage by journalists of EFF T-shirts being provided by the ANC. 

There’s one further aspect we should maybe consider: That Mbalula has not been having an amazing run of it this week when it comes to truth-telling.

At the same T-shirt event, Mbalula explicitly told the crowd that political figures like former ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang were being bribed to join a new political party launched by businessman Roger Jardine. 

And here’s Mbalula’s explanation afterwards for why he doesn’t need to apologise for that claim. (Mbalula was subsequently lent on by senior ANC figures to apologise, according to reports.)

It’s not looking good on the T-shirt front. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Business Maverick

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Zuma’s new political party trick and the head-scratching horseplay of Men Saying Things
South Africa

Zuma’s new political party trick and the head-scratching horseplay of Men Saying Things
Simon’s Town blaze: Firefighters and community spirit lauded after flames kept at bay
Maverick News

Simon’s Town blaze: Firefighters and community spirit lauded after flames kept at bay
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Turning the tide? ‘We’ve lost just one rhino in 350 days’ — Sabi Sand
Maverick News

Turning the tide? ‘We’ve lost just one rhino in 350 days’ — Sabi Sand

TOP READS IN SECTION

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue after an intense night and evacuations after midnight
Maverick News

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue after an intense night and evacuations after midnight
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Eastern Cape municipality racks up R1m bill on travel, beanies, dustbins etc
Maverick News

Eastern Cape municipality racks up R1m bill on travel, beanies, dustbins etc
Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Business Maverick

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Two Cape Town cops in the dock for letting taxi boss use police van
Maverick News

Two Cape Town cops in the dock for letting taxi boss use police van

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options