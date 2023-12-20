Defend Truth

MOVING VIOLATION

Two Cape Town cops in the dock for letting taxi boss use police van

Two Cape Town cops in the dock for letting taxi boss use police van
Cape Town taxi boss Bonke Makalala made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrates' Court in connection with a string of crimes on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Samane Jnr Marks)
By Velani Ludidi and Samane Jnr Marks
20 Dec 2023
0

Two police officers have appeared in court after they allegedly allowed a taxi boss to make unauthorised use of a state vehicle.

Police officers Masixole Ngangelwa (35) and Yolisa Ngomso (25) appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following their arrest on Tuesday evening as part of an investigation into illicit activities involving high-profile businessman and taxi boss Bonke Makalala.

The pair, who are based at the Nyanga police station, allegedly allowed Makalala to make unauthorised use of a state vehicle. Both were released on R2,000 bail and their next appearance is on 10 January 2024. 

Scenes from the incident were captured in a video posted on social media earlier in the year. Makalala can be seen driving a police vehicle and using a police radio. 

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Ocean View area.

“An investigation ensued which led to the arrests last night where the two are charged in terms of sections 56 and 59 of the Police Act,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

“Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, has vowed to clean the service in the province of police officials who transgress the law and departmental prescripts.” 

An internal disciplinary investigation is also under way into the conduct of the two officers.

Makalala is behind bars and facing a string of serious crimes, including murder, two attempted murders and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Taxi boss Bonke Makalala appears in Cape Town court facing multiple charges

He made a brief appearance at the Athlone Magistrates’ court on Tuesday where it was agreed that his cases be transferred to the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court for a bail application.  

“The State and defence, by an agreement, request this matter be transferred to Wynberg Magistrates’ Court for the bail application. This is for logistic purposes and we also saw that this court roll is quite busy at this time of the year,” said prosecutor Nico Breyl.

Cape Town cops taxi boss

Taxi boss Bonke Makalala in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 December. (Photo: Samane Jnr Marks)

“It will also assist both parties in exchanging affidavits in the meantime, to expedite the proceedings of the bail. This arrangement has already been discussed with the senior public prosecutors both here in Athlone and Wynberg.” 

Advocate Reuben Liddell, Makalala’s lawyer, confirmed that he and his client had agreed to the arrangement.

Makalala’s appearance came a day after he and co-accused Odwa Nyabali appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court for illegal possession of a firearm. The case was postponed to 28 December.

Makalala started as a taxi driver in 2008, buying his first minibus in 2013. That same year he formed Makalala Trans, a company that now has more than 16 taxis, two buses and several trucks. His other interests include a funeral parlour, cleaning services and construction. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue after an intense night and evacuations after midnight
Maverick News

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue after an intense night and evacuations after midnight
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Simon’s Town blaze rips through 450ha, hundreds of firefighters continue battle
Maverick News

Simon’s Town blaze rips through 450ha, hundreds of firefighters continue battle
Eastern Cape municipality racks up R1m bill on travel, beanies, dustbins etc
Maverick News

Eastern Cape municipality racks up R1m bill on travel, beanies, dustbins etc
Best books of 2023 — a smorgasbord to tickle every literary tastebud
Maverick News

Best books of 2023 — a smorgasbord to tickle every literary tastebud

TOP READS IN SECTION

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue after an intense night and evacuations after midnight
Maverick News

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue after an intense night and evacuations after midnight
ANC KZN condemns Zuma’s ‘gross ill-discipline’ for support of new party
Maverick News

ANC KZN condemns Zuma’s ‘gross ill-discipline’ for support of new party
Suspended PIC executive Vuyani Hako under scrutiny for R4.5m in ‘suspicious transactions’
Maverick News

Suspended PIC executive Vuyani Hako under scrutiny for R4.5m in ‘suspicious transactions’
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Fire season — Crews battle Simon’s Town mountain fire days after devastating Dunoon inferno
Maverick News

Fire season — Crews battle Simon’s Town mountain fire days after devastating Dunoon inferno

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options