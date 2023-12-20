Cape Town taxi boss Bonke Makalala made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrates' Court in connection with a string of crimes on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Samane Jnr Marks)

Police officers Masixole Ngangelwa (35) and Yolisa Ngomso (25) appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following their arrest on Tuesday evening as part of an investigation into illicit activities involving high-profile businessman and taxi boss Bonke Makalala.

The pair, who are based at the Nyanga police station, allegedly allowed Makalala to make unauthorised use of a state vehicle. Both were released on R2,000 bail and their next appearance is on 10 January 2024.

Scenes from the incident were captured in a video posted on social media earlier in the year. Makalala can be seen driving a police vehicle and using a police radio.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Ocean View area.

“An investigation ensued which led to the arrests last night where the two are charged in terms of sections 56 and 59 of the Police Act,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

“Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, has vowed to clean the service in the province of police officials who transgress the law and departmental prescripts.”

An internal disciplinary investigation is also under way into the conduct of the two officers.

Makalala is behind bars and facing a string of serious crimes, including murder, two attempted murders and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Taxi boss Bonke Makalala appears in Cape Town court facing multiple charges

He made a brief appearance at the Athlone Magistrates’ court on Tuesday where it was agreed that his cases be transferred to the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court for a bail application.

“The State and defence, by an agreement, request this matter be transferred to Wynberg Magistrates’ Court for the bail application. This is for logistic purposes and we also saw that this court roll is quite busy at this time of the year,” said prosecutor Nico Breyl.

“It will also assist both parties in exchanging affidavits in the meantime, to expedite the proceedings of the bail. This arrangement has already been discussed with the senior public prosecutors both here in Athlone and Wynberg.”

Advocate Reuben Liddell, Makalala’s lawyer, confirmed that he and his client had agreed to the arrangement.

Makalala’s appearance came a day after he and co-accused Odwa Nyabali appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court for illegal possession of a firearm. The case was postponed to 28 December.

Makalala started as a taxi driver in 2008, buying his first minibus in 2013. That same year he formed Makalala Trans, a company that now has more than 16 taxis, two buses and several trucks. His other interests include a funeral parlour, cleaning services and construction. DM