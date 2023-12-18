Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK to implement carbon levy on imported goods by 2027

UK to implement carbon levy on imported goods by 2027
Coils of aluminium wire at a steel plant. (Photo: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg)
By Reuters
18 Dec 2023
0

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it would implement a new import carbon pricing mechanism by 2027, with goods imported from countries with a lower or no carbon price having to pay a levy as part of decarbonisation efforts.

By Kylie MacLellan

The government said the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) would apply to carbon intensive products in the iron, steel, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen, ceramics, glass and cement sectors.

The charge applied will depend on the amount of carbon emitted in the production of the imported good, and the gap between the carbon price applied in the country of origin – if any – and the carbon price faced by UK producers.

“This levy will make sure carbon intensive products from overseas – like steel and ceramics – face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK, so that our decarbonisation efforts translate into reductions in global emissions,” finance minister Jeremy Hunt said.

“This should give UK industry the confidence to invest in decarbonisation as the world transitions to net zero.”

Britain said it would help reduce the risk of ‘carbon leakage’, avoiding emissions being displaced to other countries because they have a lower or no carbon price. The CBAM will work alongside the UK Emissions Trading Scheme, it added.

In September, the European Union launched the first phase of a system to impose CO2 emissions tariffs on imported steel, cement and other goods, the world’s first. It will not begin collecting any CO2 emission charges at the border until 2026.

That planned tariff has caused disquiet among trading partners and at a recent forum, China’s top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua urged countries not to resort to unilateral measures such as the EU levy.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Zuma’s ANC repudiation unlikely to have a significant impact on national poll — analysts
Maverick News

Zuma’s ANC repudiation unlikely to have a significant impact on national poll — analysts
Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Maverick News

Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Smelling like King Charles, sushi terrorism and a grandmaster's anal beads… here are the strangest headlines of the year
Maverick News

Smelling like King Charles, sushi terrorism and a grandmaster's anal beads… here are the strangest headlines of the year
Storm brewing over hunt of iconic collared desert lion in Namibia
Maverick News

Storm brewing over hunt of iconic collared desert lion in Namibia

TOP READS IN SECTION

Floods cut off cyclone-hit Australian tourist towns along Great Barrier Reef
Newsdeck

Floods cut off cyclone-hit Australian tourist towns along Great Barrier Reef
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile
Newsdeck

North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile
Israel opens aid crossing to Gaza while stepping up bombardment
Newsdeck

Israel opens aid crossing to Gaza while stepping up bombardment
Finland seizes trains from joint venture with Russia
Newsdeck

Finland seizes trains from joint venture with Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options