The Australian floods, and more from around the world

A submerged car is seen in floodwaters in the suburb of Aeroglen in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/NUNO AVENDANO
Residents walk near a section of a road that was washed away at the end of Holloways Beach Esplanade in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA PRIETO
Volunteers process donations brought in by residents to assist flood victims at the Cairns Cruising Yacht Squadron evacuation centre in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/NUNO AVENDANO
Residents evacuate with their belongings after being rescued by boat at Machan Beach in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/NUNO AVENDANO
A fallen tree lies on a car after a storm in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 December 2023. The storm, with heavy rains registered winds of 100km/h, caused power outages and downed trees. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) maintains the orange alert in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires (AMBA). EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI
Devotees take part in a pilgrimage to saint San Lazaro the Cuban patron saint of miracles, at the El Rincon shrine in Havana, Cuba, 16 December 2023 (issued 17 December 2023). EPA-EFE/Yander Zamoraos
A burning barricade during an Israeli raid at Al Faraa refugee camp near the West Bank town of Tubas, 18 December 2023. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, four Palestinians were killed in clashes during the Israeli military raids. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A seller wears a Christmas hat while waiting for customers at Kikuubo lane in Kampala, Uganda, 17 December 2023. Ugandans are buying festival decorations and taking public transportation back to their villages as Christmas is nearing. According to official government figures, an estimated 85 percent of the country is Christian. EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI
Hector Chacon, of the Municipal Firefighters, wears a Santa Claus costume as he descends from the Las Vacas railway bridge in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 17 December 2023, during a Christmas gift-giving ceremony to low-income children of the Jesus de la Esperanza settlement. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN
Stefan Kraft of Austria competes during the men’s FIS Ski Jumping World Cup competition at the Gross-Titlis Schanze in Engelberg, Switzerland, 17 December 2023. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP SCHMIDLI
The sun sets over the Tatra Mountains in Zakopane, Poland, 17 December 2023. Characteristic lenticular clouds appeared over the mountains, usually heralding a change in the weather and a halny wind, a warm foehn wind. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
Fog covers the Ferrol estuary, A Coruna, Galicia region of northwest Spain, 18 December 2023. EPA-EFE/Cabalar
In this aerial view, farmers protest with their tractors at the Brandenburg Gate against planned cuts to state subsidies that bring down their fuel costs on December 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The government, in its amended federal budget for 2024, is planning on cutting the subsidies as part of a broad effort to save money following a Constitutional Court ruling earlier this year that created a budgetary crisis with a hole for 2024 of EUR 17 billion. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)
Rohingya refugees rest at their temporary shelter during the migrant day in Sabang, Indonesia 18 December 2023. International migrant day is celebrated to raise awareness about migrant issues around the world as the effect of climate change, conflict and insecurity has forced people to move within countries or across borders, according to The UN Migration Agency (IOM). EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Sub-Saharan African migrants eat at a makeshift camp outside the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia, 18 December 2023. International Migrants Day is observed annually on 18 December to raise awareness about the issues faced by migrants around the world as the effects of climate change, conflict, and insecurity forces people to move within countries or across borders, according to the UN migration agency IOM. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
Chika Mochi, a transgender member of the Sanggar Seroja community, poses for photograph during a fashion show with the theme ‘Trans Super Heroes Carnival’ as a form of concern for the impact of waste and climate change on minority groups at Duri traditional market on December 17, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The carnival featuring a fashion show of 15 models wearing costumes made from recycled plastic waste. The costumes were created by a collaboration between Sanggar Seroja and 7 transgender designers, each of whose costumes tells a story about the disparities in life experienced by transgender in Indonesia. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Agustine Sungkar, a transgender member of the Sanggar Seroja community, poses for a photograph during a fashion show with the theme ‘Trans Super Heroes Carnival’ as a form of concern for the impact of waste and climate change on minority groups at Duri traditional market on December 17, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The carnival features a fashion show of 15 models wearing costumes made from recycled plastic waste. The costumes were created by a collaboration between Sanggar Seroja and 7 transgender designers, each of whose costumes tells a story about the disparities in life experienced by transgender in Indonesia. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Models present creations by designer Ali Xeeshan during a fashion show organized by Hum Bridal Couture Week 2023 in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 December 2023. The Hum Bridal Couture Week runs from 15 to 17 December. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR
Models present creations by designer Ali Xeeshan during a fashion show organized by Hum Bridal Couture Week 2023 in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 December 2023. The Hum Bridal Couture Week runs from 15 to 17 December. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR
People pose for photographs under Christmas Lights decorations in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 December 2023. Christmas is not an official holiday in Taiwan, but many young Taiwanese celebrate it by having Christmas dinner or giving gifts to friends. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Saprissa fans celebrate their team’s championship victory against Herediano at the conclusion of the Costa Rican Primera Division finals soccer match between Deportivo Saprissa and Herediano in San Jose, Costa Rica, 17 December 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
Actor Jorge González attends the Berlin premiere of “Raus aus dem Teich” at Zoo Palast on December 17, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of “Anyone But You” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Citizens and tourists enjoy the polar dream installation at Gric Tunnel, during the Christmas Market and Advent, in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 December 2023. Zagreb’s advent is one of the popular tourist destinations during the Christmas season in this part of Europe. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Kenyan President William Ruto (R) are silhouetted as they shake hands after addressing a joint press conference following the signing of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement at the Statehouse in Nairobi, Kenya, 18 December 2023. The EU and Kenya signed an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to boost bilateral trade in goods, increase investment flows, and contribute to sustainable economic growth, according to a statement by the delegation of the EU to Kenya. The EU is Kenya’s first export destination and second-largest trading partner, with a total of 3.3 billion euros in bilateral trade in 2022, which represents an increase of 27 percent compared to 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
(L-R) European Union (EU) Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, Secretary of State for Trade of Spain Xiana Margarida Mendez Bertolo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Kenyan President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry of Kenya Rebecca Miano, and Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya and expanded role of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Minister of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi, pose for a group photo after the signing of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement at the Statehouse in Nairobi, Kenya, 18 December 2023. The EU and Kenya signed an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to boost bilateral trade in goods, increase investment flows, and contribute to sustainable economic growth, according to a statement by the delegation of the EU to Kenya. The EU is Kenya’s first export destination and second largest trading partner, with a total of 3.3 billion euros in bilateral trade in 2022, which represents an increase of 27 percent compared to 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Serbian Progressive party (SNS) President Milos Vucevic (R) celebrates with party members after the Parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade, Serbia, 17 December 2023. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announced to the media that the Serbian Progressive Party SNS had won the parliamentary election in Serbia and secured a majority in the Parliament, based on 50 percent of exit polls. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC. DM
