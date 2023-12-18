Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

The Australian floods, and more from around the world

The Australian floods, and more from around the world
A resident inspects floodwater at Stratford in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/NUNO AVENDANO
By Maverick Life Editors
18 Dec 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

A submerged car is seen in floodwaters in the suburb of Aeroglen in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/NUNO AVENDANO 

Residents walk near a section of a road that was washed away at the end of Holloways Beach Esplanade in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA PRIETO 

Volunteers process donations brought in by residents to assist flood victims at the Cairns Cruising Yacht Squadron evacuation centre in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/NUNO AVENDANO 

Residents evacuate with their belongings after being rescued by boat at Machan Beach in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023. Residents in far north Queensland are bracing for more rain and further significant flooding. EPA-EFE/NUNO AVENDANO 

A fallen tree lies on a car after a storm in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 December 2023. The storm, with heavy rains registered winds of 100km/h, caused power outages and downed trees. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) maintains the orange alert in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires (AMBA). EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Devotees take part in a pilgrimage to saint San Lazaro the Cuban patron saint of miracles, at the El Rincon shrine in Havana, Cuba, 16 December 2023 (issued 17 December 2023). EPA-EFE/Yander Zamoraos

A burning barricade during an Israeli raid at Al Faraa refugee camp near the West Bank town of Tubas, 18 December 2023. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, four Palestinians were killed in clashes during the Israeli military raids. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A seller wears a Christmas hat while waiting for customers at Kikuubo lane in Kampala, Uganda, 17 December 2023. Ugandans are buying festival decorations and taking public transportation back to their villages as Christmas is nearing. According to official government figures, an estimated 85 percent of the country is Christian. EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI

Hector Chacon, of the Municipal Firefighters, wears a Santa Claus costume as he descends from the Las Vacas railway bridge in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 17 December 2023, during a Christmas gift-giving ceremony to low-income children of the Jesus de la Esperanza settlement. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN

Stefan Kraft of Austria competes during the men’s FIS Ski Jumping World Cup competition at the Gross-Titlis Schanze in Engelberg, Switzerland, 17 December 2023. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP SCHMIDLI

The sun sets over the Tatra Mountains in Zakopane, Poland, 17 December 2023. Characteristic lenticular clouds appeared over the mountains, usually heralding a change in the weather and a halny wind, a warm foehn wind. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT 

Fog covers the Ferrol estuary, A Coruna, Galicia region of northwest Spain, 18 December 2023. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

In this aerial view, farmers protest with their tractors at the Brandenburg Gate against planned cuts to state subsidies that bring down their fuel costs on December 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The government, in its amended federal budget for 2024, is planning on cutting the subsidies as part of a broad effort to save money following a Constitutional Court ruling earlier this year that created a budgetary crisis with a hole for 2024 of EUR 17 billion. (Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images)

Rohingya refugees rest at their temporary shelter during the migrant day in Sabang, Indonesia 18 December 2023. International migrant day is celebrated to raise awareness about migrant issues around the world as the effect of climate change, conflict and insecurity has forced people to move within countries or across borders, according to The UN Migration Agency (IOM). EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Sub-Saharan African migrants eat at a makeshift camp outside the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia, 18 December 2023. International Migrants Day is observed annually on 18 December to raise awareness about the issues faced by migrants around the world as the effects of climate change, conflict, and insecurity forces people to move within countries or across borders, according to the UN migration agency IOM. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Chika Mochi, a transgender member of the Sanggar Seroja community, poses for photograph during a fashion show with the theme ‘Trans Super Heroes Carnival’ as a form of concern for the impact of waste and climate change on minority groups at Duri traditional market on December 17, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The carnival featuring a fashion show of 15 models wearing costumes made from recycled plastic waste. The costumes were created by a collaboration between Sanggar Seroja and 7 transgender designers, each of whose costumes tells a story about the disparities in life experienced by transgender in Indonesia. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Agustine Sungkar, a transgender member of the Sanggar Seroja community, poses for a photograph during a fashion show with the theme ‘Trans Super Heroes Carnival’ as a form of concern for the impact of waste and climate change on minority groups at Duri traditional market on December 17, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The carnival features a fashion show of 15 models wearing costumes made from recycled plastic waste. The costumes were created by a collaboration between Sanggar Seroja and 7 transgender designers, each of whose costumes tells a story about the disparities in life experienced by transgender in Indonesia. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Models present creations by designer Ali Xeeshan during a fashion show organized by Hum Bridal Couture Week 2023 in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 December 2023. The Hum Bridal Couture Week runs from 15 to 17 December. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Models present creations by designer Ali Xeeshan during a fashion show organized by Hum Bridal Couture Week 2023 in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 December 2023. The Hum Bridal Couture Week runs from 15 to 17 December. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

People pose for photographs under Christmas Lights decorations in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 December 2023. Christmas is not an official holiday in Taiwan, but many young Taiwanese celebrate it by having Christmas dinner or giving gifts to friends. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Saprissa fans celebrate their team’s championship victory against Herediano at the conclusion of the Costa Rican Primera Division finals soccer match between Deportivo Saprissa and Herediano in San Jose, Costa Rica, 17 December 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Actor Jorge González attends the Berlin premiere of “Raus aus dem Teich” at Zoo Palast on December 17, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of “Anyone But You” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Citizens and tourists enjoy the polar dream installation at Gric Tunnel, during the Christmas Market and Advent, in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 December 2023. Zagreb’s advent is one of the popular tourist destinations during the Christmas season in this part of Europe. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Kenyan President William Ruto (R) are silhouetted as they shake hands after addressing a joint press conference following the signing of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement at the Statehouse in Nairobi, Kenya, 18 December 2023. The EU and Kenya signed an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to boost bilateral trade in goods, increase investment flows, and contribute to sustainable economic growth, according to a statement by the delegation of the EU to Kenya. The EU is Kenya’s first export destination and second-largest trading partner, with a total of 3.3 billion euros in bilateral trade in 2022, which represents an increase of 27 percent compared to 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

(L-R) European Union (EU) Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, Secretary of State for Trade of Spain Xiana Margarida Mendez Bertolo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Kenyan President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry of Kenya Rebecca Miano, and Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya and expanded role of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Minister of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi, pose for a group photo after the signing of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement at the Statehouse in Nairobi, Kenya, 18 December 2023. The EU and Kenya signed an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to boost bilateral trade in goods, increase investment flows, and contribute to sustainable economic growth, according to a statement by the delegation of the EU to Kenya. The EU is Kenya’s first export destination and second largest trading partner, with a total of 3.3 billion euros in bilateral trade in 2022, which represents an increase of 27 percent compared to 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Serbian Progressive party (SNS) President Milos Vucevic (R) celebrates with party members after the Parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade, Serbia, 17 December 2023. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announced to the media that the Serbian Progressive Party SNS had won the parliamentary election in Serbia and secured a majority in the Parliament, based on 50 percent of exit polls. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ripple effects — new report unpacks the corrosive scourge of copper cable theft in South Africa
Business Maverick

Ripple effects — new report unpacks the corrosive scourge of copper cable theft in South Africa
With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Maverick News

Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
New Schengen visa application rules are coming — what this means for you
World

New Schengen visa application rules are coming — what this means for you
Zuma’s ANC repudiation unlikely to have a significant impact on national poll — analysts
Maverick News

Zuma’s ANC repudiation unlikely to have a significant impact on national poll — analysts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Maverick Life

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Walking with the golden ancients — following footsteps through time and civilisations in Pafuri Triangle
DM168

Walking with the golden ancients — following footsteps through time and civilisations in Pafuri Triangle
Film gems of 2023 and glittering releases in 2024
Maverick Life

Film gems of 2023 and glittering releases in 2024
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options