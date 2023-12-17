Defend Truth

OPERATION CORONA

SANDF on mission patrol at South Africa-Lesotho frontier to curb cross-border crimes

SANDF on mission patrol at South Africa-Lesotho frontier to curb cross-border crimes
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers patrol near the borderline outside of the Maseru port of entry. (Photo: Nonkululeko Njilo)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
17 Dec 2023
0

Increased activity at the Lesotho-South Africa border posts during the festive season leads to an increase in smuggling and other crimes. Daily Maverick accompanied the SANDF to the Maseru and Ladybrand border posts to witness their cross-border security mission ‘Operation Corona’.

The daunting task of securing South Africa’s porous borders continues, despite serious underfunding and a lack of modern technology which the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been grappling with for years.    

The challenges and successes were evident during a recent media visit hosted by the SANDF to the Maseru border post which separates South Africa and Lesotho.   

The visit gave a group of journalists a look at “Operation Corona”, aimed at curbing cross-border crimes.   

South African National Defence Force soldiers on a night mobile patrol near the Maseru Border Post in Lesotho on 13 December 2023. (Photo: Nonkululeko Njilo)

SANDF troops deployed to patrol along the borderlines dividing South Africa and Lesotho. This is an effort to address border crimes near the Maseru and Ladybrand borders. (Photo: Nonkululeko Njilo)

During the operation, the troops conduct early morning and night patrols alongside the 485km border on foot and in vehicles.  

Poor borderline infrastructure was visible during the media visit, including vandalised or non-existent border fences, patrol roads and access routes.  

Journalists saw little or no movement in the areas that were patrolled. SANDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Peet Visagie said this was due to the visibility of the border patrols. He said that during the festive season, there was usually a surge in criminal activity at the border, particularly of Lesotho nationals illegally crossing into South Africa.   

Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence has repeatedly expressed concern at the underfunding of the SANDF, which it said posed a risk to national security.   

Platoon commander Lt Mmanti Manamela (left) and Lt Colonel Peet Visagie brief members of the media on operational successes during Operation Corona. (Photo: Nonkululeko Njilo)

Platoon commander Lt Mmanti Manamela briefs the media on operational challenges in some of the problematic areas and personal sacrificies made by the troops in protecting the country’s porous borders. (Photo: Nonkululeko Njilo)

In May, Lieutenant General SL Sangweni, the SANDF chief of joint operations, said the defence force required technology in the form of sensors and radars.   

“For now, we work with the resources that we have,” said infantry officer  Captain Botshelo Phutiyagae during the media visit. “Hopefully, in the near future … we will be able to get the technology that we can utilise in our borderlines. It will really enhance our capabilities.”    

Phutiyagae said that criminal activities including livestock theft, illegal grazing and malicious damage to property (the cutting of border fencing) usually took place between 8pm and 4am and the most problematic areas were Clocolan, Ficksburg, Ladybrand, Boesmanskop and Wepener. 

The border patrols’ successes during the past three months included the apprehension of 41 undocumented people, the confiscation of contraband goods and the recovery of stolen livestock worth more than R7-million.    

The smuggling of people and goods across the border is another crime with which the patrols have to deal. People are smuggled across the Caledon River, often on inflatable mattresses, into South Africa — paying from R100 to R300.   

About three months ago, the troops made an unusual discovery at the  border — a solar panel placed high up in a tree. It emerged that a man had built a treehouse which he lived in for more than five years.   

The soldiers apprehended him and handed him to the Border Management Authority. He was later deported. DM 

Nonkululeko Njilo visited the border as part of a two-day media trip hosted by the SANDF.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Western Cape municipal audit reports hampered by Swellendam protests, Kannaland tardiness, Laingsburg misstatements
Maverick News

Western Cape municipal audit reports hampered by Swellendam protests, Kannaland tardiness, Laingsburg misstatements
Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Maverick News

Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Maverick News

Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
SA Rugby plots more glory for Springboks, crack at an Olympic medal for Blitzboks and a boost for Bok Women
DM168

SA Rugby plots more glory for Springboks, crack at an Olympic medal for Blitzboks and a boost for Bok Women

TOP READS IN SECTION

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’
Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Maverick News

Desperate Eastern Cape grandmothers walk up to 5km to scrounge for leftover food at traditional ceremonies
Trevor Norwitz, University of Cape Town Fund president, resigns in protest over UCT Council’s Gaza statement
Maverick News

Trevor Norwitz, University of Cape Town Fund president, resigns in protest over UCT Council’s Gaza statement
Baboon task team attempts to 'quietly' remove Simon's Town troop
Maverick News

Baboon task team attempts to 'quietly' remove Simon's Town troop

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options