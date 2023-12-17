South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers patrol near the borderline outside of the Maseru port of entry. (Photo: Nonkululeko Njilo)

The daunting task of securing South Africa’s porous borders continues, despite serious underfunding and a lack of modern technology which the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been grappling with for years.

The challenges and successes were evident during a recent media visit hosted by the SANDF to the Maseru border post which separates South Africa and Lesotho.

The visit gave a group of journalists a look at “Operation Corona”, aimed at curbing cross-border crimes.

During the operation, the troops conduct early morning and night patrols alongside the 485km border on foot and in vehicles.

Poor borderline infrastructure was visible during the media visit, including vandalised or non-existent border fences, patrol roads and access routes.

Journalists saw little or no movement in the areas that were patrolled. SANDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Peet Visagie said this was due to the visibility of the border patrols. He said that during the festive season, there was usually a surge in criminal activity at the border, particularly of Lesotho nationals illegally crossing into South Africa.

Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence has repeatedly expressed concern at the underfunding of the SANDF, which it said posed a risk to national security.

In May, Lieutenant General SL Sangweni, the SANDF chief of joint operations, said the defence force required technology in the form of sensors and radars.

“For now, we work with the resources that we have,” said infantry officer Captain Botshelo Phutiyagae during the media visit. “Hopefully, in the near future … we will be able to get the technology that we can utilise in our borderlines. It will really enhance our capabilities.”

Phutiyagae said that criminal activities including livestock theft, illegal grazing and malicious damage to property (the cutting of border fencing) usually took place between 8pm and 4am and the most problematic areas were Clocolan, Ficksburg, Ladybrand, Boesmanskop and Wepener.

The border patrols’ successes during the past three months included the apprehension of 41 undocumented people, the confiscation of contraband goods and the recovery of stolen livestock worth more than R7-million.

The smuggling of people and goods across the border is another crime with which the patrols have to deal. People are smuggled across the Caledon River, often on inflatable mattresses, into South Africa — paying from R100 to R300.

About three months ago, the troops made an unusual discovery at the border — a solar panel placed high up in a tree. It emerged that a man had built a treehouse which he lived in for more than five years.

The soldiers apprehended him and handed him to the Border Management Authority. He was later deported. DM

Nonkululeko Njilo visited the border as part of a two-day media trip hosted by the SANDF.