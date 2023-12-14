Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US Regulators Are Investigating Adobe Cancellation Rules

US Regulators Are Investigating Adobe Cancellation Rules
The Adobe Creative Cloud apps on a laptop arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, July 28, 2023. Adobe Inc.s $20 billion takeover of design startup Figma Inc. is on course for an in-depth investigation from European Union merger regulators, adding to growing global scrutiny of the deal dubbed by Adobes boss as transformational.
By Bloomberg
14 Dec 2023
0

Adobe Inc. said US regulators are probing the company’s cancellation rules for software subscriptions, an issue that has long been a source of ire for customers.

The company has been cooperating with the Federal Trade Commission on a civil investigation of the issue since June 2022, Adobe said Wednesday in a filing. A settlement could involve “significant monetary costs or penalties,” the company said.

Users of Adobe programs including Photoshop and Premiere have long complained about the expense of canceling a subscription, which can cost more than $700 annually for individuals. Subscribers must cancel within two weeks of buying a subscription to receive a full refund; otherwise, they incur a prorated penalty. Some other digital services such as Spotify and Netflix don’t charge a cancellation fee.

Digital subscriptions have been a recent focus for the FTC. It proposed a rule in March that consumers must be able to cancel subscriptions as easily as they sign up for them. “Too often, companies make it difficult to unsubscribe from a service, wasting Americans’ time and money on things they may not want or need,” President Joe Biden said in a social media post at the time.

Adobe said the FTC alerted the company in November that commission staff say “they had the authority to enter into consent negotiations to determine if a settlement regarding their investigation of these issues could be reached. We believe our practices comply with the law and are currently engaging in discussion with FTC staff.”

Adobe is also working with regulators to smooth over concerns about its proposed $20 billion acquisition of design software maker Figma Inc. The company said separately Wednesday it “strongly disagrees” with findings released by the UK’s competition regulator last month. In February, Bloomberg News reported that the US Justice Department was preparing a lawsuit against the deal. Adobe said Wednesday that the Justice Department doesn’t have a formal timeline to decide whether to act against the purchase, but the company expects a decision “soon.”

Read More: Adobe Signals AI Will Take Longer Than Expected to Boost Results

Also Wednesday, Adobe gave a fiscal year sales forecast that fell short of analysts estimates. The shares declined about 6% in extended trading after closing at $624.26 in New York.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Maverick News

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Maverick News

Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Maverick Life

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges
Maverick News

Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Newsdeck

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
Newsdeck

Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Newsdeck

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way
Newsdeck

There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way
Poland's Donald Tusk wins confidence vote, sets pro-EU path
Newsdeck

Poland's Donald Tusk wins confidence vote, sets pro-EU path

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options