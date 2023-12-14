Turkey says Somalia leader’s son to participate in fatal car accident trial

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (front-C) and new cabinet members, (first row, L-R) Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Askin Bak, Minister of Justice Yilmaz Tunc, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Minister Of Treasury And Finance Mehmet Simsek, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, Minister Of Environment, Urbanization And Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, (second row, L-R) Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Isikhan, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat pose for media after attending a wreath laying ceremony at Ataturk Mausoleum in Ankara, Turkey, 06 June 2023. Turkey's new Cabinet, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his reelection on May 28, will hold its first meeting on 06 June. EPA-EFE/NECATI SAVAS

Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud was driving a Somali consulate car on Nov. 30 when he hit a motorcycle courier in central Istanbul, seriously injuring him. He left the country on Dec. 2, following police interrogation. An arrest warrant was issued for him after the courier died in hospital on Dec. 6.

Tunc told reporters in Ankara that he discussed the incident with his Somali counterpart, and that Somali authorities were approaching the matter “with good intentions”.

“We held meetings with the Somali judicial authorities. In the coming days, the defendant will come to Turkey and the trial process will take place,” Tunc said, adding he hoped the trial would begin soon.

A Turkish official told Reuters this week that Ankara, which has good ties with Somalia, had sought information from Somali authorities on the issue and the use of a diplomatic car.

Somali officials have not commented on the issue.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)