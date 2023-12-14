Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump DC Election Prosecution Paused During Immunity Appeal

Trump DC Election Prosecution Paused During Immunity Appeal
Donald Trump
By Bloomberg
14 Dec 2023
0

A federal judge granted Donald Trump’s request to pause the 2020 election obstruction case scheduled for trial in March while he presses a claim for sweeping immunity against criminal charges.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington paused hearings and upcoming deadlines in the case on Wednesday while Trump appeals her earlier ruling denying him immunity from prosecution over events that took place while he was president.

Chutkan said her order was just a hold on the schedule and that she wasn’t throwing out all the dates. Depending on how quickly the immunity issue is resolved by the higher courts, she wrote, she would consider whether to revive some of the deadlines and dates she has set, including the March 4 trial.

The judge also wrote that she would continue to enforce orders she previously entered “to safeguard the integrity” of the case, including a partial gag order limiting Trump’s public remarks about witnesses and prosecutors, his conditions of pretrial release and protections for evidence in the case.

Prosecutors Push Back

Prosecutors agreed that the immunity appeal would put much of the case on hold, but opposed halting it entirely. They argued that in addition to enforcing some of the orders she has already handed down, Chutkan could continue to rule on certain issues that the two sides have already briefed. The judge didn’t address that issue in Wednesday’s order.

The government said it would continue to meet its deadlines so that a trial could take place as soon as possible if Trump couldn’t convince the higher courts to side with him on immunity.

Chutkan’s order comes as Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office is arguing to fast-track the immunity fight. Prosecutors have asked the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit to put Trump’s appeal on an expedited schedule, and at the same time have petitioned the US Supreme Court to immediately hear the issue and skip the circuit court altogether.

On Wednesday, Trump’s defense team and Smith’s office filed dueling legal briefs about what the DC Circuit should do. Trump’s lawyers protested the “rushed” schedule proposed by the government, arguing it would undermine Trump’s right to a full airing of the immunity issue and undermine public confidence in the courts. They also complained that Smith was trying to ruin holiday plans, comparing him to Dr. Seuss’s Grinch character.

‘Important Legal Issues’

Prosecutors countered that the public had a strong interest in a swift resolution of the immunity question and that the lawyers and the courts were capable of handling weighty constitutional issues on a tight schedule. As for Christmas, they wrote, fast and final answers on “these important legal issues take precedence over personal scheduling issues.”

At the Supreme Court, Trump is due to respond by Dec. 20 to prosecutors’ request that the court hear the immunity fight right away.

The case is United States v. Trump, 23-cr-257, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Maverick News

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Maverick News

Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Maverick Life

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges
Maverick News

Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Newsdeck

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
Newsdeck

Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Newsdeck

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way
Newsdeck

There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way
Poland's Donald Tusk wins confidence vote, sets pro-EU path
Newsdeck

Poland's Donald Tusk wins confidence vote, sets pro-EU path

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options