Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Temu files new lawsuit against Shein after ‘intensified’ clash

Temu files new lawsuit against Shein after ‘intensified’ clash
The Temu website arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, 4 November 2022.
By Bloomberg
14 Dec 2023
0

Chinese-owned online marketplace Temu sued fast-fashion rival Shein in the US over what it called “intensified” anti-competitive practices, reviving a legal fight between the e-commerce upstarts after both had dropped earlier lawsuits against each other.

Whaleco Inc., which operates as Temu, accused Shein of hatching a “desperate plan” to undercut its business in a 100-page filing to the US District Court for the District of Columbia — nearly triple the length of its original lawsuit. The Wednesday complaint alleged that Shein filed tens of thousands of copyright takedown notices against Temu, forced fashion suppliers into exclusive agreements, and threatened or even detained Temu merchants. It detailed allegations about how Chinese suppliers who listed products on both platforms got called into Shein’s offices in Guangzhou and forced to provide phone passwords and transaction records related to Temu.

“Temu has discovered that Shein’s anti-competitive behaviour has not only persisted but intensified,” the lawsuit said. “Shein’s persistent and increasingly aggressive use of anticompetitive conduct, coercion, and threatening behaviour necessitates this lawsuit.”

Representatives for Shein didn’t respond to a request for comment. A Temu representative said the latest move was a result of Shein’s escalating anti-competitive behaviour. “Their actions are too exaggerated; we had no choice but to sue them,” the spokesperson said.

Read More: Jack Ma’s Biggest E-Commerce Rival Is Coming for Amazon, Walmart

The two rising stars, both of Chinese origin, pose a growing threat to e-commerce giants from Amazon.com Inc. to Walmart Inc. and fast-fashion incumbents like H&M and Zara. In October, Temu and Shein both dropped previous lawsuits that pulled the curtain back on the combative competition between the two often-secretive companies.

Temu, owned by Chinese heavyweight PDD Holdings Inc., said its entry into the US market in late 2022 contributed to a decline of more than $30 billion in the valuation of Shein, which had exceeded $100 billion. “So Shein hatched a desperate plan to eliminate the competitive threat posed by Temu,” the lawsuit alleged.

Shein has filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the US, targeting a valuation of as much as $90-billion, Bloomberg News has reported. 

Besides copyright infringement and supplier bullying, Temu’s new lawsuit accused Shein of seeking to “whitewash its stained reputation” by shifting its headquarters to Singapore — despite maintaining most of its business operations and employees in China. It’s a tactic that could backfire given that Temu is owned by PDD, founded eight years ago in Shanghai.

Temu Takes on Amazon and Walmart: The Big Take

The filing also contends that Shein poached several of Temu’s key marketing executives to replicate its game and promotional strategies, including one woman who may have begun working for Shein before she officially quit Temu. It accused Shein of signing agreements with suppliers that prevented them from doing business with rival marketplaces like Temu, and issued penalties for not allowing Shein to offer prices lower than competitors.

The latest suit comes as Temu has widened its gap with Shein in US transactions since surpassing it in May. That lead has widened every month since, reaching nearly triple Shein’s observed sales in November, according to data from Bloomberg Second Measure, which analyses consumers’ card transactions. 

Temu-parent PDD’s market capitalization even exceeded that of Chinese e-commerce pioneer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in recent weeks, in part because of Temu’s success abroad.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Maverick News

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Maverick News

Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Maverick Life

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges
Maverick News

Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tongaat Hulett bidder in scathing attack on business rescue process 
Maverick News

Tongaat Hulett bidder in scathing attack on business rescue process 
Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Business Maverick

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network
Maverick News

Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network
Too-good-to-be-true online retailer is … too good to be true, ombud warns
South Africa

Too-good-to-be-true online retailer is … too good to be true, ombud warns
Ampersand lands Hirsch’s ad on the wrong side of the advertising ombud
South Africa

Ampersand lands Hirsch’s ad on the wrong side of the advertising ombud

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options