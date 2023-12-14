Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Lagarde Says ECB Shouldn’t Lower Guard as Inflation Tumbles

Lagarde Says ECB Shouldn’t Lower Guard as Inflation Tumbles
Christine Lagarde on Dec. 14. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
14 Dec 2023
0

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policymakers mustn’t get complacent following the recent slump in inflation toward 2% — signaling that investor bets on imminent interest-rate reductions may be premature.

“We should absolutely not lower our guard,” she told reporters Thursday in Frankfurt after the ECB left borrowing costs unchanged for a second meeting. “We did not discuss rate cuts at all.”

Lagarde cited enduring upside risks to consumer prices that include corporate profitability and ongoing negotiations over wages. On the pressure around salaries, she said that “when we look at the data that we have now, it is not declining.”

The ECB’s rate announcement mirrored decisions during the past day by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. But while Fed Chair Jerome Powell supercharged global wagers on loosening by saying discussions on the topic have begun, Lagarde joined the BOE in offering pushback.

Her comments came despite new quarterly projections showing a weaker economy softening the outlook for consumer prices during next year following a temporary uptick in the months ahead.

Euro Area to Avoid Recession, Inflation Set to Slow |

The ECB dropped wording that inflation is “expected to remain too high for too long,” saying instead that it will “decline gradually over the course of next year.”

The euro held steady against the US dollar, while traders pulled back bets on ECB rate cuts next year. They now see 150 basis points of easing compared with about 160 basis points earlier in the session.

  • Read the ECB TLIV blog here

Elsewhere, the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields dropped below 170 basis points after a less-radical-than-anticipated phase out of the ECB’s €1.7 trillion ($1.8 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program was unveiled.

ECB Has Made Limited Progress on Bond Rolloff

The ECB said it intends to reduce PEPP reinvestments by €7.5 billion a month on average over the second half of 2024, before discontinuing them altogether as planned at year-end.

“We believe that it’s served its purpose,” Lagarde said. “It was intended for the pandemic. It was an emergency program.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“The ECB’s change in the timeline for winding down PEPP opens the door for the Governing Council to lower interest rates, when the time is right. Absent upside shocks, the inflation outlook gives the ECB some flexibility on the timing of the first cut, which could easily become a reality before June.”

—David Powell and Jamie Rush, economists. Click here for full REACT

Behind the enthusiasm for monetary-easing wagers is a steeper-than-expected plunge in inflation, to 2.4% in November. The ECB’s latest forecasts offered further grounds for optimism, showing price gains at 2.7% next year and 2.1% in 2025. In 2026, they’re seen at 1.9%.

Analysts reckon the economy is suffering its first recession since Covid struck — albeit a far milder downturn. The ECB now sees gross domestic product only advancing by 0.6% this year and 0.8% next.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mavuso Msimang backtracks on resignation after ANC agrees to exclude leaders implicated in state capture
Maverick News

Mavuso Msimang backtracks on resignation after ANC agrees to exclude leaders implicated in state capture
Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Maverick News

Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Storm brewing over hunt of iconic collared desert lion in Namibia
Maverick News

Storm brewing over hunt of iconic collared desert lion in Namibia
Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Maverick Life

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
ANC silences eThekwini and southern KZN critics while IFP makes pronounced gains in provincial north
Maverick News

ANC silences eThekwini and southern KZN critics while IFP makes pronounced gains in provincial north

TOP READS IN SECTION

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Newsdeck

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Trump's election prosecution paused
Newsdeck

Trump's election prosecution paused
Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
Newsdeck

Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
US officials say Russians hackers are launching potential SolarWinds-style operations
Newsdeck

US officials say Russians hackers are launching potential SolarWinds-style operations
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Newsdeck

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options