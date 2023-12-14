Japan PM purges cabinet in bid to ride out financial scandal

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2-L) arrives at a plenary session at the lower house of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 13 December 2023. Prime Minister Kishida participated in a parliamentary session where major opposition parties presented a vote of no confidence against his Cabinet. The no-confidence motion was rejected by the ruling coalition but Kishida is scheduled to replace several ministers involved in a political fundraising scandal. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The ousted ministers included chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura in Kishida’s third cabinet shake-up in 16 months, as he looks to shore up his sliding public ratings.

“In light of the various allegations … which have shaken the public trust in politics, and the various allegations made regarding my own political funds, I have submitted my resignation,” Matsuno said in a press conference earlier.

Former foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will replace Matsuno in the critical role, coordinating government policy on the premier’s behalf, while former justice minister Ken Saito takes over from Nishimura.

Kishida does not need to call an election until October 2025 and a fractured opposition has historically struggled to make sustained inroads into the dominance of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

But political analysts have questioned whether, faced with waning public support, he can survive until September, when a leadership vote for the ruling party is due.

The axed ministers all hail from the LDP’s most powerful faction that is at the centre of a criminal investigation into missing accounts. Several deputy ministers are also set to go.

A poll on Thursday suggested that the clearout, which media have speculated about for days, was unlikely to halt the slide in public support for Kishida, who has been dogged by a series of scandals since coming to office in October 2021.

Just 17% of respondents in the Jiji poll said they backed his administration, the lowest for any premier in more than a decade.

Support for the LDP, which has ruled for nearly all of Japan’s post-war history, is also at its lowest since 2012, recent polls show.

The latest incident has drawn comparisons to the so-called Recruit scandal of the late 1980s when accusations of insider trading forced the resignation of prime minister Noboru Takeshita and several top government officials.

‘SIMILAR PROBLEMS’

The investigation centres on the LDP’s Abe faction, named for assassinated premier Shinzo Abe, and is checking if dozens of lawmakers benefited from fundraising events that kept millions of dollars off official party records, media have said.

It will also examine if other LDP factions, including the one Kishida led until last week, are involved, the reports said.

Takashi Shinkawa, an official of the Tokyo prosecutors’ office, told a press conference on Thursday that he was aware of the reports, but declined to say whether there was an inquiry.

The scandal has taken a further toll with the resignation of a top LDP official who oversees budget proposals, while media say Kishida is considering shelving plans for a trip to Brazil and Chile next month.

“Kishida’s popularity has really taken a hit, so whatever he does he can’t do much to improve that,” said Jun Iio, a specialist in Japanese politics at Tokyo’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.

“He’s replacing his ministers while the government is still compiling its budget. That could cause further disruption, and on top of that, there’s no knowing if there might be more ministers who actually have similar problems.”

The political upheaval comes at a critical moment for the Bank of Japan, which is planning an exit from decades of ultra-low interest rates.

With the scandal looking set to sideline heavyweights of the ruling party’s once-mighty faction favouring big monetary stimulus, that could make the BOJ’s job easier.

“With the diminishing influence of the Abe faction, calls for ultra-loose monetary policy to support expansionary fiscal policy will likely disappear,” said Shigeto Nagai, the head of Japan economics at Oxford Economics and a former BOJ official.

($1=142.9400 yen)

