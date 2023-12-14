Business Maverick

Business Maverick

California is less likely to have blackouts thanks to solar and big batteries

California is less likely to have blackouts thanks to solar and big batteries
A cow grazes on a parcel of land that was recently purchased on August 29, 2023 near Rio Vista, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
14 Dec 2023
0

California’s risk of power shortfalls and blackouts has fallen as more renewable energy and batteries are added to its electric grid, while such threats in New York rose thanks to higher electricity demand and new restrictions on gas-fired power plants, industry regulators said.

“The challenge in New York is the New York City area,” Mark Olson, a manager at the North American Electric Reliability Corp, said on Wednesday on a call with reporters about its latest reliability report. “Under high demand, getting transmission to flow into the load centres could be a challenge.”

In California, on the other hand, the risk of blackouts has fallen as more renewable energy and batteries are added, reducing the need to import electricity from other regions, NERC said. The grid has been designated “elevated risk”, which means it has enough energy for normal conditions though could fall short in extreme weather.

That’s an improvement over last year’s designation of “high risk” — meaning shortfalls were more likely and additional power sources were needed. New York’s designation increased from “normal risk” to “elevated risk”.

Read More: Half of US Is at Risk of Losing Power During Extreme Cold 

The US power grid has been tested by severe heat and extreme cold in recent years, including a Texas winter storm in 2021 that killed more than 200 people. Climate change has increased the frequency of extreme weather events, from hurricanes to wildfires, that can trigger blackouts. While utilities and power generators have tried to weather-proof equipment, NERC has determined that many are still at risk.

New solar panels and big batteries have helped beef up the California grid, which includes parts of Nevada and Mexico. Engineering upgrades to some power plants so they can generate more electricity also increased reliability, the report said.

“The challenge is that the risk periods are emerging in the latter part of the day when solar power is diminished and demand is still high,” Olson said on the call. “The combination of solar and batteries can help by storing some of that excess.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Maverick News

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Maverick News

Determined Table Mountain guide faces fears and returns to work a week after mugging ordeal
Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Maverick Life

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges
Maverick News

Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Business Maverick

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
Maverick News

Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network
Maverick News

Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network
Tongaat Hulett bidder in scathing attack on business rescue process 
Maverick News

Tongaat Hulett bidder in scathing attack on business rescue process 
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options