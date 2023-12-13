Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Support Ukraine for “as long as it takes”, EU chief urges bloc

Support Ukraine for “as long as it takes”, EU chief urges bloc
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, arrives to speak to the media after EU Foreign Affairs Council in the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 11 December 2023. The Council holds discussions on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in Israel and in the region, and the Sahel. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
By Reuters
13 Dec 2023
0

The European Union's chief executive called on Wednesday for the bloc to support Ukraine as long as it takes, her remarks ahead of a key European leaders' summit standing in sharp contrast with Hungary's criticism of giving more aid to Kyiv.

Hungary is opposed to granting Ukraine more financial aid and has threatened to veto plans to advance Kyiv’s EU membership bid at a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Ukraine is looking to the summit for a positive signal on its future in the European Union and existential budget aid as the country is increasingly exhausted from nearly two years of fighting a war against a Russian invasion.

“As the war drags on, we must prove what it means to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament ahead of the leaders’ summit.

Her Commission has proposed that the summit takes a decision this week to start EU membership talks with Ukraine once it meets the four outstanding conditions set out previously to advance Kyiv’s EU hopes. The Brussels EU executive suggested that could happen in March.

Von der Leyen said on Wednesday the laws Ukraine passed last week — including on national minorities, an issue raised by Hungary — cleared three of the remaining tasks, meaning that only one was missing: a new lobbying law to rein in oligarchs.

While EU officials and Budapest say they may work around Hungary’s opposition to a proposal to give Ukraine 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in economic aid through 2027, advancing Ukraine’s European aspirations requires unanimous backing of all the bloc’s 27 states.

Hungary — whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban boasts about his ties with Moscow at a time the bloc is trying to isolate it for waging the war against Ukraine — has dug its heels in, setting the stage for a showdown at the year’s final summit of EU heads.

($1 = 0.9269 euros)

(Reporting by Gabriela BaczynskaEditing by Keith Weir)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Maverick Life

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Questions raised after Ramokgopa starts procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear power
Maverick News

Questions raised after Ramokgopa starts procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear power
ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Maverick News

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
A tarnished halo — reassessing Nelson Mandela’s legacy 10 years after his death
Maverick News

A tarnished halo — reassessing Nelson Mandela’s legacy 10 years after his death

TOP READS IN SECTION

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Newsdeck

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Newsdeck

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Newsdeck

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
Newsdeck

Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way
Newsdeck

There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options