Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Poland’s Donald Tusk wins confidence vote, sets pro-EU path

Poland’s Donald Tusk wins confidence vote, sets pro-EU path
(L-R) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel during a round table at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 March 2019. European Union leaders gather for a two-day summit to discuss, among others, Brexit and British PM request to extend Article 50. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
By Reuters
13 Dec 2023
0

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Polish prime minister Donald Tusk's government won a vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday, as he set out a pro-European Union vision for Poland that marks radical change after eight years of nationalist rule and disputes with Brussels.

  • Tusk presents government plans to parliament
  • His appointment ended eight years of nationalist rule
  • Sitting disrupted by antisemitic incident

By Anna Koper

Presenting his government’s plans to lawmakers, Tusk said Poland would be a strong backer of Ukraine, a loyal ally of the United States and a committed member of the NATO military alliance.

He also signalled his determination to mend Warsaw’s ties with EU institutions after years of feuding over issues ranging from judicial independence and the rule of law to LGBT rights.

“Poland will regain its position as a leader in the European Union… Poland will build its strength, the position it deserves,” said Tusk during a policy expose, later promising to “bring back billions of euros” from Brussels.

Tusk received the support of 248 lawmakers while 201 voted against him, at the end of a sitting that was disrupted when a far-right deputy used a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles during an event in parliament with members of the Jewish community.

The new prime minister added his voice to a chorus of outrage and condemnation, labelling it a “bandit act”.

 

EU FUNDS

The European Commission, the EU executive, put significant funds earmarked for Poland on hold when the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party was in power because of concerns over the rule of law.

Poland has gained approval to access 5.1 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in advance payments as part of an EU programme to encourage a shift from Russian fossil fuels.

But the rest of a total of 59.8 billion euros in green transition and COVID-19 recovery funds is frozen until Warsaw rolls back a judicial overhaul implemented by PiS which critics say undermined the independence of the courts.

Despite his pro-EU line, Tusk, who was also prime minister form 2007 to 2014, said he would oppose any changes of EU treaties that would disadvantage Poland.

“Any attempts to change treaties that are against our interests are out of the question … no one will outplay me in the European Union,” said Tusk, a former president of the European Council, which groups the leaders of EU member states.

Tusk, 66, also promised his government would make defence a priority and honour previously signed arms contracts.

PiS lawmaker Ryszard Terlecki was unimpressed with Tusk’s speech. “It wasn’t very specific and it was long,” he said.

PiS came first in an Oct. 15 election and had the first shot at forming a government, but lacked the necessary majority to do so after all other parties ruled out working with it.

Tusk’s government will be sworn in by President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday before the new prime minister heads to Brussels for an EU summit.

 

UKRAINE TIES

The final months of Mateusz Morawiecki’s PiS government were marked by a souring of relations with Ukraine, mainly over Warsaw’s extension of a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

With concerns growing in Kyiv about its Western allies’ commitment to funding its defence against Russia’s invasion, Tusk said Poland would advocate for continued support.

“We will … loudly and decisively demand the full mobilisation of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war,” he said.

Ukraine also faces the possibility that Hungary will not give the green light for it to start EU accession talks at a Brussels summit this week.

Ties between Warsaw and Kyiv have been strained by a protest by Polish truckers who have blocked some border crossings in a dispute over Ukrainian trucking firms’ access to the EU.

Tusk said he would quickly resolve issues behind the protest, and that Poland would ensure its eastern border – an external border of the EU – is secure.

Poland has accused Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis on their border. But human rights activists have accused Poland of mistreating migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, who have sought access from Belarus.

“You can protect the Polish border and be humane at the same time,” Tusk said.

He said that after he returned from this week’s EU summit he would meet the leaders of the Baltic states in Estonia to discuss the Ukraine war and safe borders.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Questions raised after Ramokgopa starts procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear power
Maverick News

Questions raised after Ramokgopa starts procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear power
Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Business Maverick

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges
Maverick News

Top former officials of Office of Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane appear in court on fraud charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Newsdeck

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Newsdeck

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way
Newsdeck

There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way
Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Norwegian tanker
Newsdeck

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Norwegian tanker
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options