Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Indonesian presidential hopeful Ganjar targets grassroots to drum up support

Indonesian presidential hopeful Ganjar targets grassroots to drum up support
Presidential candidates Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan hold hands during an official debate at the elections commission building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 December 2023. Indonesia is to hold presidential elections on 14 February 2024. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
By Reuters
13 Dec 2023
0

Indonesian presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo faces an uphill battle against rivals ahead of February's election but is pinning his hopes on an intensive grassroots campaign to boost his prospects.

Just two months out from the Feb. 14 poll, opinion surveys show Ganjar, an early favourite, slipping in popularity as defence minister and former general Prabowo Subianto commands a 20-point lead.

Next year’s election in the world’s third-largest democracy comes as analysts warn of a democratic backslide, and a return to old-time patronage and dynastic politics.

While Prabowo, 72, projects an image on social media of a cute and cat-loving grandfather with a penchant for Javanese dance, Ganjar, 55, says he is focused on a more meaningful, man-of-the-people campaign.

“I also have gimmicks but believe me, I am not giving you anything cheap,” he told Reuters on Wednesday, in his first interview with foreign media since announcing his candidacy.

Kicking off his campaign in the easternmost region of Papua last month, the energetic, silver-haired former governor has since been traversing the vast archipelago of more than 270 million people.

“Our strength is to keep moving, meeting people and deploying all the resources we have,” he said.

“Sun Tzu said that a battle is fast. So we are preparing some things that are massive,” he added, referring to the fabled Chinese military strategist.

Three surveys by Indonesian pollsters in recent days show support for Ganjar is slipping, and in danger of falling to last place behind another rival Anies Baswedan.

Ganjar has emulated the “blusukan” or impromptu visit style that in 2014 propelled Joko Widodo to the country’s highest office, making him the first leader to come from outside the political and military elite.

In contrast to the elite backgrounds of his rivals, Ganjar’s social media emphasises his common man appeal, including videos of him out jogging and staying the night in modest village houses.

‘FUTURE OF DEMOCRACY’

With a track record of about 20 years of public service as governor of Central Java from 2013 to 2023 and a lawmaker before that, Ganjar describes himself as an independent and consistent politician.

He and his running mate, coordinating security affairs minister Mahfud MD, have pledged to create 17 million new jobs, expand social welfare, strengthen anti-corruption efforts if elected, and are targeting 7% growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“We all have the dream that Indonesia will become a country with strong economic power,” he said, “So, it is my job to guard this.”

Ganjar is also a long-time member of the ruling Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), headed by Megawati Sukarnoputri.

President Jokowi, a fellow PDI-P member, had previously intimated that he backed Ganjar, joking earlier this year that his preference was for a “silver-haired candidate”.

Behind the scenes, political insiders say the president had hoped Prabowo and Ganjar could run together, a plan rejected by Megawati.

A subsequent court decision that paved the way for the president’s 36-year-old son to join Prabowo as his running mate has changed public views about where his allegiances lie.

The president’s perceived switch, coupled with Prabowo’s rising popularity, have hurt Ganjar in opinion polls.

Asked whether he felt betrayed, Ganjar said it was “politics”.

“This is about Indonesia and the future of our democracy that cannot be obstructed by the intervention of state institutions,” he said, referring to the upcoming vote, and reports of critics being intimidated.

“This is about a public that is free to say anything without worrying that officials will come after them.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens get full police powers despite irregularities and complaints
Questions raised after Ramokgopa starts procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear power
Maverick News

Questions raised after Ramokgopa starts procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear power
ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Maverick News

ANCYL leader adds his disapproval over party veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation
Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Maverick Life

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
Who is behind the Tongaat Hulett bid battle?
Maverick News

Who is behind the Tongaat Hulett bid battle?

TOP READS IN SECTION

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Newsdeck

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Newsdeck

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Newsdeck

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
Newsdeck

Zelensky’s US Visit Falls Short as Aid for War Still Stalled
There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way
Newsdeck

There’s a Right Way to End Meetings at Work — and a Wrong Way

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options