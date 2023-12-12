Newsdeck

Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Norwegian tanker

People ride on the back of a pick-up truck driving down a street in Sana'a, Yemen, 12 December 2023. Yemen's Houthis claimed a missile attack against a Norwegian tanker off Yemen in the Red Sea, days after they pledged to target Israel-bound ships of any nationality, amid an escalation of their attacks and hijackings of commercial ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
By Reuters
12 Dec 2023
DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday they carried out a military operation against the Norwegian commercial tanker STRINDA in their latest protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

The group said it hit the tanker with a rocket because it was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal and after its crew ignored all warningsHouthi military spokesperson Yehia Sarea said in a statement.

However the tanker’s owner, Norway’s Mowinckel Chemical Tankers, said the vessel was headed to Italy with a cargo of palm oil to be used in biofuels. It was not planning to stop in Israel, a company’s spokesperson told Reuters.

The STRINDA had loaded vegetable oil and biofuels in Malaysia and was headed for Venice, data from shiptracking firm Kpler showed.

Houthi officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government.

The Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict – which has spread around the Middle East since Oct. 7 – attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel.

On Saturday, they said they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

The spokesman vowed the group would continue blocking ships heading to Israeli ports until Israel allows the entry of food and medical aid into the Gaza Strip – more than 1,000 miles from the Houthi seat of power in Sanaa.

The attack on the tanker STRINDA took place about 60 nautical miles (111km) north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden at about 2100 GMT, a U.S. official told Reuters. A second U.S. official said the STRINDA was able to move under its own power in the hours after the attack.

“There were no U.S. ships in the vicinity at the time of the attack, but the (U.S. Navy destroyer) USS MASON responded to the M/T STRINDA’s mayday call and is currently rendering assistance,” the U.S. military’s Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

The attack caused a fire and damage but no casualties, the U.S. military said in a statement.

 

AXIS OF RESISTANCE”

The Houthi spokesman said that the group had managed to obstruct the passage of several ships in recent days, acting in support of the Palestinians.

The chemical tanker is now headed for a safe port and its crew of 22 from India are all unhurt, Mowinckel Chair Geir Belsnes said.

The tanker’s manager Hansa Tankers could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

The Houthis are one of several groups in the Iran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” that have been taking aim at Israeli and U.S. targets since their Palestinian ally Hamas attacked Israel.

During the first week of December, three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters, prompting a U.S. Navy destroyer to intervene.

The Houthis also seized last month a British-owned cargo ship that had links with an Israeli company.

The United States and Britain have condemned the attacks on shipping, blaming Iran for its role in supporting the Houthis. Tehran says its allies make their decisions independently.

Saudi Arabia has asked the United States to show restraint in responding to the attacks.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; additional reporting by Trixie Yap, Florence Tan and Terje Solsvik, Henriette Chacar, Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Michael Georgy and Sharon Singleton)

