Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Yellen Sees Inflation Gradually Heading Back to Fed’s 2% Target

Yellen Sees Inflation Gradually Heading Back to Fed’s 2% Target
Janet Yellen Photographer: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
12 Dec 2023
0

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday she doesn’t believe the “last mile” in returning inflation to the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal will be especially difficult.

Inflation is “certainly meaningfully coming down,” Yellen said Tuesday at a Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit in Washington, DC. She added that she saw no reason “why inflation shouldn’t gradually decline to levels that are consistent with the Fed’s mandate and targets.”

Yellen’s comments come after data published earlier Tuesday showed US consumer prices picked up slightly in November.

From a year ago, overall CPI was up 3.1%, while the so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, advanced 4% from a year ago for a second month. Economists favor the core metric as a better gauge of the trend in inflation.

The latest data underscore the choppy nature of getting inflation back in line and could reinforce the Fed’s resolve to keep interest rates elevated in the near term.

While price pressures have largely retreated from multi-decade highs, a still-strong labor market continues to power consumer spending and the broader economy.

Data last week showed that the US labor market unexpectedly strengthened in November with pickups in employment and wages. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% and workforce participation edged up. Monthly wage growth rose more than forecast.

Economy Normalizing

Yellen went further than she has in the past in explaining why she has consistently disagreed with economists who said stifling the post-Covid spike in inflation would require a significant rise in unemployment.

“I’ve never felt there was a solid intellectual basis for making such a prediction,” she said.

Past periods when such a dynamic was required mostly featured an increase in inflation expectations, she said, which makes high inflation self-perpetuating.

In this episode, “because inflation expectations had never meaningfully ratcheted up on a long-term basis, we just had to have the economy normalize and get the labor market back to a sort of full-employment state to bring inflation down,” she said.

Yellen declined to comment on how she thought the central bank should finish the job.

Fed officials begin a two-day meeting Tuesday that is expected to culminate with them holding interest rates steady for the third consecutive time.

Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly pushed back against growing bets of rate cuts early next year, stressing that policymakers will move cautiously but retain the option to hike again.

Fiscal Stress

Asked whether the US was on a sustainable fiscal path, Yellen repeated earlier comments that she doesn’t see it as an urgent issue. Still, she conceded, the debt picture could deteriorate if long-term interest rates remain elevated.

“If interest rates are substantially higher on a long-term basis than we previously projected, of course, that results in some extra stress on the fiscal outlook,” she said.

She suggested the best way to address that would be, as President Joe Biden has proposed, to raise the tax rate on corporations and high-income households and to ramp up enforcement of existing tax laws.

“Our tax collections, as consequence of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, have fallen to historically low levels,” she said, referring to the measure championed by then-President Donald Trump.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Tributes pour in for singer Zahara - ‘A pure light and an even purer heart’
Maverick News

Tributes pour in for singer Zahara – ‘A pure light and an even purer heart’
Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
South Africa

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Questions raised after Ramokgopa starts procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear power
Maverick News

Questions raised after Ramokgopa starts procurement process for 2,500MW of nuclear power
Sassa cash paypoints to be phased out by April 2024 with ‘devastating’ implications for rural grant recipients
Maverick Citizen

Sassa cash paypoints to be phased out by April 2024 with ‘devastating’ implications for rural grant recipients

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Newsdeck

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Newsdeck

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Newsdeck

Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
Newsdeck

Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options