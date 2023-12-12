Newsdeck

Newsdeck

WHO voices concern about health worker detentions in Gaza

WHO voices concern about health worker detentions in Gaza
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 December 2023. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
By Reuters
12 Dec 2023
0

The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday said he was concerned about the prolonged checks of medical supply convoys in the Gaza Strip and the detention of health workers after such an incident led to the death of a patient in critical condition.

In a post on the X social media platform, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a WHO-led mission to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Saturday was stopped twice at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, run by the Israeli Defence Forces, on the way to north Gaza and on the way back.

He said some staff of the Palestine Red Crescent Society also were detained on both occasions.

“We are deeply concerned about prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put lives of already fragile patients at risk,” Tedros said.

The mission transferred 19 critical patients and delivered trauma and surgical supplies to cover the needs of 1,500 patients at Al-Ahli Hospital, which has sustained significant damage since the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted in October.

WHO said two Palestine Red Crescent Society staff were detained for more than an hour on their way to the hospital.

“WHO staff saw one of them being made to kneel at gunpoint and then taken out of sight, where he was reportedly harassed, beaten, stripped and searched,” it said in a statement.

When the convoy entered Gaza City, the aid truck carrying the medical supplies and one of the ambulances were hit by bullets, WHO said.

On the convoy’s way back, Tedros said that some patients and Red Crescent health workers were instructed at the checkpoint to leave the ambulances in order to be identified.

“Some health workers were held and questioned for several hours,” Tedros said.

“Due to the hold-up, one patient died en route, given the grave nature of their wounds and the delay in accessing treatment.”

Health workers have been detained on previous missions to Gaza health facilities.

On Nov. 18, six people were detained during a WHO-led mission to move patients from Al-Shifa Hospital. Four of those people remain detention, WHO said.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Miranda Murray and Christina Fincher)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
South Africa

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
Maverick News

Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network
Maverick News

Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Newsdeck

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Newsdeck

Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
Newsdeck

Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza
Newsdeck

UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options