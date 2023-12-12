Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Soccer-Turkish club president arrested for punching referee – minister

Soccer-Turkish club president arrested for punching referee – minister
Milson (L) of Ankaragucu in action against Kazimcan Karatas (R) of Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Ankaragucu and Galatasaray in Ankara, Turkey, 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
12 Dec 2023
0

A Turkish court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca for punching a referee in the face at the end of a Super Lig match, and also remanded in custody two other suspects over the violence, the justice minister said.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said it had suspended all leagues after the “shameful” incident when Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler, who was in charge of Ankaragucu’s home match against Rizespor on Monday.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Koca and two others were formally arrested for “injuring a public official” after prosecutors took statements from them.

“The investigation is continuing meticulously,” Tunc said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. A decision was made to impose judicial controls on three further suspects.

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium, footage from state broadcaster TRT showed.

Ankaragucu fans invaded the pitch after the game and Meler was also kicked when he fell. He eventually made it to the dressing room with the help of the police.

The federation said Ankaragucu, its chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking the referee will be “punished in the strongest terms possible”.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the events that took place after the match were “totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society”.

“Without match officials there is no football,” he added.

A FIFA referee since 2017, 37-year-old Meler took charge of Lazio’s Champions League group game with Celtic on Nov. 28.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on X that sport is “incompatible with violence”.

“We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports.”

Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.

Ankaragucu are 11th in the standings on 18 points, three places below Rizespor on 22 points after 15 matches.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Editing by Ece Toksabay and Peter Rutherford)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
South Africa

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
Maverick News

Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
NPA Directorate firmly in pursuit of Gupta kingpin Salim Essa and ex-McKinsey partner Vikas Sagar
Maverick News

NPA Directorate firmly in pursuit of Gupta kingpin Salim Essa and ex-McKinsey partner Vikas Sagar
Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network
Maverick News

Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Newsdeck

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Newsdeck

Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
Newsdeck

Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza
Newsdeck

UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options