Rugby and entertainment at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town over the weekend

No victory for the Blitzboks but celebrations nonetheless at this weekend's HSBC SVNS. (Photograph: Dave Harker)
By Dave Harker
12 Dec 2023
An electrical engineer by profession, Dave Harker has a passion for the world of black-and-white film photography – he was at the Cape Town HSBC SVNS over the weekend.

Blitzboks fans watching a motorbike stunt demonstration outside the stadium. (Photograph: Dave Harker)

‘Buy One. Get One Free’ at the HSBC SVNS. (Photograph: Dave Harker)

Dressed up for a fun event over the weekend. (Photograph: Dave Harker)

Supporting the Blitzboks. (Photograph: Dave Harker)

Supporting the Blitzboks at the HSBC SVNS. (Photograph: Dave Harker)

A vendor taking a break in the shade. (Photograph: Dave Harker)

Dressed up for the game at the HSBC SVNS. (Photograph: Dave Harker)

Australia claims the title at Cape Town HSBC SVNS. (Photograph: Dave Harker)

Watching the game. (Photograph: Dave Harker) DM

