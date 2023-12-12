Newsdeck

Alexei Navalny

Navalny’s team says he has vanished in Russia’s prison system

Navalny’s team says he has vanished in Russia’s prison system
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from his corrective colony during a hearing about his right to correspond while in jail, at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2023 (reissued 11 December 2023). Alexei Navalny is no longer listed in the IK-6 and IK-7 corrective colonies in the Vladimir region, spokeswoman of Navalny, Kira Yarmysh, published on 11 December 2023 on the X news service, formerly Twitter. ''The fact that we can't find Alexei is particularly worrying'', she said on X. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
By Reuters
12 Dec 2023
0

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been removed from the penal colony where he had been imprisoned since the middle of last year and his current whereabouts are unknown, his allies said on Monday.

Navalny aides have been preparing for his expected transfer to a “special regime” colony, the harshest grade in Russia’s prison system, after he was sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison on top of 11-1/2 years he was already serving.

The process of moving prisoners by rail across Russia’s vast territory can take weeks, with lawyers and family unable to obtain information about their location and well-being until they reach their destination. It was unclear if Navalny was already in transit to a new prison.

Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said staff at the IK-6 facility in Melekhovo, 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow, had told his lawyer waiting outside that the opposition leader was no longer among its inmates.

We don’t know where he is right now. He can be in any colony of special regime and there are about around 30 of them in Russia, all over Russia,” she told Reuters. “We will try to go to every colony there is and look for him”.

The United States said it was deeply concerned.

“He should be released immediately. He should never have been jailed in the first place,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Navalny’s disappearance comes at the start of the campaign period for a presidential election in which Vladimir Putin confirmed on Friday that he would stand for another six-year term.

Navalny’s team is gearing up to start an “anti-Putin” campaign, and Navalny’s disappearance will not stop the effort, Yarmysh said.

“Right now he is completely alone and he is literally in the hands of people who once tried to kill him. We don’t know what they will do. This is why it is so important to talk about him and to try to find him as soon as possible,” she said.

“It is about his life, and his health, and about his security”.

Navalny aide Leonid Volkov posted on X that the timing was “0% coincidence and 100% direct manual political control from the Kremlin.”

He added: “It is no secret to Putin who his main opponent is in these ‘elections’. And he wants to make sure that Navalny’s voice is not heard.”

The Kremlin and the Russian prison service did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Putin and his spokesman make a point of never referring to Navalny by name in an attempt to portray him as politically irrelevant. They say he is treated like any other prisoner.

Navalny aide Lyubov Sobol told Reuters: “We are worried about the state of his health and we’re trying to find out exactly where he is now, but that is hard to do.”

 

DEEPENING ISOLATION

Despite his incarceration, Navalny has often been able through his lawyers to post trenchant attacks on the Kremlin via social media, describing his ordeal behind bars and condemning Putin over the war in Ukraine. But his isolation deepened when three of his lawyers were arrested in October on suspicion of “extremist” activity.

The 47-year-old is by far the best known figure in Russia’s opposition. For years, he has branded Putin and the ruling elite a gang of “crooks and thieves”, lampooning them in slick videos watched millions of times on YouTube.

He earned admiration around the world for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he underwent treatment for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia. He was immediately arrested on arrival.

Navalny says the many charges against him – from fraud and contempt of court to a range of “extremist” activities – were all trumped up to silence his attacks on Putin.

Russian authorities view Navalny and his supporters as extremists with links to Western intelligence agencies intent on trying to destabilise Russia. Putin has warned the West that any meddling inside Russia will be considered an act of aggression.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in London and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Gareth Jones and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Maverick News

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design
Maverick Life

The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Newsdeck

Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
Newsdeck

Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza
Newsdeck

UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza
I have a picture for you! 2 - 8 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 2 – 8 December 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options