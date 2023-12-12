Maverick Life

Former R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe’s first museum art exhibition preview, and more from around the world

American musician, author and artist Michael Stipe artwork, "Tilda Swinton" (Top) and "Untitled (book covers)" (Bottom) are seen as part of exhibition "I Have Lost And I Have Been Lost But For Now I'm Flying High" at ICA Foundation on December 11, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images)
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

American musician, author and artist Michael Stipe artwork, “A cast of the spaceunder my cheap plastic chair endless column” (vertical) and “121 Plaster Heads” part of exhibition “I Have Lost And I Have Been Lost But For Now I’m Flying High” at ICA Foundation on December 11, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

American musician, author and artist Michael Stipe artwork, “Aifric in Marilyn shoes and Barcelona chair on Essex str. NYC” (Top) and “Untitled (vases)” (Bottom) is seen as part of exhibition “I Have Lost And I Have Been Lost But For Now I’m Flying High” at ICA Foundation on December 11, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Musician/artist Michael Stipe (R) attends the press conference to present his exhibition “I have lost and I have been lost but for now I’m flying high” with Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi, President of ICA Foundation (Institute of Contemporary Art) at Novecento Museum on December 11, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Supporters of Denmark prior to the IHF World Women’s Handball Championship main round match between Denmark and Germany in Herning, Denmark, 11 December 2023. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

An Indian fisherman sails over the Ennore Creek covered with an oil spill after Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, 11 December 2023. According to a survey by the Indian Coast Guard, the oil spill reported in the floodwaters in the Ennore-Manali area in North Chennai after Cyclone Michaung has now reached the sea and spreads over an area of 20 sq km from the mouth of the Kosasthalaiyar River to Kasimedu harbor. The Tail Nadu government constituted a 20-member State of Oil Spill Crisis Management Group to mitigate the oil in the Ennore-Manali region. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian fisherman washes his hands in the waters of Ennore Creek covered with an oil spill after Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, 11 December 2023. According to a survey by the Indian Coast Guard, the oil spill reported in the floodwaters in the Ennore-Manali area in North Chennai after Cyclone Michaung has now reached the sea and spreads over an area of 20 sq km from the mouth of the Kosasthalaiyar River to Kasimedu harbor. The Tail Nadu government constituted a 20-member State of Oil Spill Crisis Management Group to mitigate the oil in the Ennore-Manali region. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A dead fish washes up the shore of the Ennore Creek covered with the oil spill after Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, 11 December 2023. According to a survey by the Indian Coast Guard, the oil spill reported in the floodwaters in the Ennore-Manali area in North Chennai after Cyclone Michaung has now reached the sea and spreads over an area of 20 sq km from the mouth of the Kosasthalaiyar River to Kasimedu harbor. The Tail Nadu government constituted a 20-member State of Oil Spill Crisis Management Group to mitigate the oil in the Ennore-Manali region. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Will Santana of Brazil rides a wave during a big waves surfing session on December 11, 2023 in Nazare, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Heavy air pollution of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in harmful level shrouds the surroundings of the large Buddha statue of Wat Paknam Bhasi Charoen temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 December 2023. Authorities cautioned that the PM2.5 levels in various locations, including Bangkok and other provinces in Thailand, would surpass the health safety threshold of 37.5 microns. The situation was expected to worsen by 17 December. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Stonehenge campaigners protest outside the High Court in London, Britain, 12 December 2023. Stonehenge campaigners are demonstrating outside High Court in a bid to save the Stonehenge site from a proposed road tunnel. Archaeologists, environmentalists and countryside campaigners are calling for the tunnel plans to be scrapped to prevent impacting one of the UK’s most iconic sites. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Patterned screens shade balconies in the student dormitories in Masdar City on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The Masdar City project has become a symbol of the complicated ambitions of the UAE an immensely rich oil exporter that’s trying to establish itself as a leader in the transition away from fossil fuels. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kenyan school boy waves a Kenyan flag during the 60th Independence Day celebration, known as Jamhuri day, at Uhuru Gardens, in Nairobi, Kenya, 12 December 2023. The National Day of Kenya marks the day Kenya was established as a republic in 1964 after gaining full independence from British rule one year earlier on 12 December 1963. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan activist Julius Kamau (C) is tackled down by Kenyan president’s body guards during the 60th Independence Day celebration, known as Jamhuri day, at Uhuru Gardens, in Nairobi, Kenya, 12 December 2023. The National Day of Kenya marks the day Kenya was established as a republic in 1964 after gaining full independence from British rule one year earlier on 12 December 1963. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

China’s President Xi Jinping (4-L) and Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (3-R) attend a meeting at the Central Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi, Vietnam, 12 December 2023. Xi is on an official visit to Vietnam from 12 to 13 December 2023. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG

Alicia Keys performs on the Sir Elton John piano at St Pancras International Station on December 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Devante & Mack and Rankin attend the exhibition opening preview of “Dogs with Jobs” by Rankin hosted by George, The Caring Family Foundation and The Kennel Club Charitable Trust at Saatchi Gallery on December 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for George Club)

Houses decorated in Christmas lights and inflatables are seen in the suburb of Bondi on December 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Houses decorated in Christmas lights and inflatables are seen in the suburb of Bondi on December 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images). DM.

