COP28 Latest: Official Says Nations Are on ‘Cusp of a Deal’

(All time in Dubai)

COP28 CEO Amin Says We’re on Cusp of a Deal (8:15 p.m.)

There’s a sudden mood of optimism around Expo City. COP28 CEO Adnan Amin, a key lieutenant of the summit’s president, Sultan Al Jaber, just told reporters we’re on the cusp of a deal. Meanwhile, a big group of ministers is wating outside the presidency office for a briefing.

US Climate Envoy Says He’s Working on a Stronger Deal (8:20 p.m.)

US climate envoy John Kerry struck an optimistic tone before heading into another meeting with ministers from Canada, Japan, Norway and other nations.

“We’re working very hard for that,” he said, referring to a stronger deal.

“I’m confident that we are going to see a different text,” he told Bloomberg News. “But, you know, we are working on that. I’m hopeful. I really am. Hopeful.”