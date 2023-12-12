Newsdeck

COP28 Latest: Official Says Nations Are on ‘Cusp of a Deal’

By Bloomberg
12 Dec 2023
Final negotiations at COP28 are going into the night in Dubai, but there’s suddenly more confidence negotiators are close to bridging divisions on the future of fossil fuels.  

Officials milling around the Expo center, where COP is being held, weren’t giving details, but were optimistic that a deal could be reached. A first draft agreement on Monday drew criticism from the US and European Union for not going far enough on the phase out of fossil fuels. Diplomats have been running between bilateral meetings as the host, the United Arab Emirates, tries to broker a new draft, expected within hours.On the other side, Saudi Arabia and some other major oil-producing nations have been opposing a phase down of fossil fuels because their economies depend on it. Tuesday was meant to the last day of COP28.Sign up for the Green Daily newsletter for comprehensive coverage of the climate summit right in your inbox.

(All time in Dubai)

COP28 CEO Amin Says We’re on Cusp of a Deal (8:15 p.m.)

There’s a sudden mood of optimism around Expo City. COP28 CEO Adnan Amin, a key lieutenant of the summit’s president, Sultan Al Jaber, just told reporters we’re on the cusp of a deal. Meanwhile, a big group of ministers is wating outside the presidency office for a briefing.

US Climate Envoy Says He’s Working on a Stronger Deal (8:20 p.m.)

US climate envoy John Kerry struck an optimistic tone before heading into another meeting with ministers from Canada, Japan, Norway and other nations.

“We’re working very hard for that,” he said, referring to a stronger deal.

“I’m confident that we are going to see a different text,” he told Bloomberg News. “But, you know, we are working on that. I’m hopeful. I really am. Hopeful.”

