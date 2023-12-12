Newsdeck

Air pollution

Bosnian cities top world air pollution charts but no quick fix in sight

Bosnian cities top world air pollution charts but no quick fix in sight
General view of the surroundings of the city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 13 November 2023. With an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 157, which is labeled as 'unhealthy', the Bosnian capital is among the most polluted cities in the world, ranking in 6th place on 13 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
By Reuters
12 Dec 2023
0

SARAJEVO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bosnian towns have topped the world air pollution charts since last weekend, with the capital Sarajevo declaring an air quality warning and experts blaming residential solid fuel burning and transportation for the increase.

Despite Sarajevo authorities’ pledge to make the city carbon-free by 2035, a cost of living crisis has forced people to choose cheaper solid fuels for home heating and to drive older cars with higher emissions of pollutants, experts say.

The use of gas in the capital has fallen 18% so far this year from the last due to higher prices, the data show.

Most people would rather use more ecological fuels but they use what they can afford, said Enis Krecinic, an environmental expert at the Hydro-Meteorological Institute of Bosnia´s autonomous Bosniak-Croat federation.

“The social aspect influences what people will use to heat their homes, what cars they will drive, what fuel they will choose,” Krecinic told Reuters.

Bosnia has among the highest levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution in Europe, to which the burning of solid fuel for home heating and the transport sector contribute about 50% and 20% respectively, according to the World Bank.

The country, and especially Sarajevo, which is nested in a valley among mountains, has suffered from poor air quality for decades.

Despite the closure of its mining and heavy industry Bosnia remains one of the most polluted countries in Europe.

Krecinic said Sarajevo was at risk during winter months due to temperature variations but that other cities, such as Zenica located in the central Bosnian “coal valley”, have had more days of excessive pollution during the calendar year.

Physicians say that exposure to fine particulate matter poses serious health risks, leading to respiratory infections, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and premature deaths.

“Absolutely the air pollution … in Sarajevo brings about changes and health difficulties, such as pneumonia, for both young and old,” said Teufik Hadziosmanovic, a lung specialist.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Amel Emric; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
South Africa

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
Maverick News

Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
NPA Directorate firmly in pursuit of Gupta kingpin Salim Essa and ex-McKinsey partner Vikas Sagar
Maverick News

NPA Directorate firmly in pursuit of Gupta kingpin Salim Essa and ex-McKinsey partner Vikas Sagar
Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network
Maverick News

Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
Newsdeck

Hunger rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire resolution
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Newsdeck

Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
Newsdeck

Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza
Newsdeck

UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options