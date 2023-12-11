Newsdeck

Human rights

UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza

UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza
A Palestinian woman crosses an empty street during a general strike in the West Bank city of Nablus, 11 December 2023. Palestinian activists and grassroots organizations have called for a global strike on 11 December to demand an immediate ceasefire amid the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza.The call for the strike has been given by the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of major Palestinian factions, to Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and supporters across the world to participate in a strike that would include 'all aspects of public life' in a show of solidarity amid relentless Israeli attacks. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 18,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
By Reuters
11 Dec 2023
0

GENEVA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights chief urged countries on Monday to work together to defeat threats such as war and pollution at an event to mark 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that risks being overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ministers, diplomats and activists attended the Geneva event where Volker Turk invoked the spirit in which the newly-formed United Nations adopted the declaration in December 1948, in response to what the document calls “barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind”.

“I view today’s event as a call to hope, and a call to action,” said Turk, an Austrian, who said the declaration had inspired successes such as the end of racial segregation in the United States and apartheid in South Africa.

“At a time of so little solidarity, and so much divisive and short-sighted vision, I view it as a call to overcome polarisation.”

But he also lamented failures in the struggle, such as war, referring to “millions of people suffering unbearably in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, notably in Gaza, and Israel” as well as famine, discrimination, repression and pollution.

Never before in the period after World War Two has the world seen so many conflicts, with 55 now active, including a war between rival military factions in Sudan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations said.

In communications about the two-day event, Turk’s office has avoided the word “celebrate” in referring to the anniversary, preferring instead the term “mark”.

Other U.N. officials were more downbeat than Turk.

Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said human rights were under assault more than two months after Hamas’ deadly cross-border attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, followed by a retaliatory Israeli bombing campaign.

“In 2023, I should not have to issue such a statement,” she said. “It is as if we have learned nothing in the past 75 years.”

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ - legal expert
Maverick News

Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ – legal expert
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
Newsdeck

Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
I have a picture for you! 2 - 8 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 2 – 8 December 2023
Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed
Newsdeck

Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed
Ukraine downs 41 Russian drones in major overnight attack
Newsdeck

Ukraine downs 41 Russian drones in major overnight attack

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options