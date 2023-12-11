Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Pinterest, Snap upgrades signal brighter advertising outlook

Pinterest, Snap upgrades signal brighter advertising outlook
The Snapchat app on a smartphone in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., on Friday, 29 January 2021. (Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
11 Dec 2023
0

Smaller social media stocks are slowly winning over analysts as the outlook for the advertising industry improves.

Brokers are searching beyond big names like Meta Platforms for potential beneficiaries from a recovery in the digital advertising market. As clients look to redeploy their dollars following post-pandemic cutbacks, stocks such as Snap and Pinterest are gaining favour.

“With investors thirsty for non-mega cap ideas for 2024, Pinterest stands out,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson said in a note, upgrading the image-sharing platform to outperform from sector performance.

For Pinterest, 27 of the 39 analysts covering the company have a buy or equivalent rating on the stock, bringing its buy ratio close to 2021 highs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The shares rose as much as 2.9% on Monday following RBC’s upgrade. 

While Snap may not be as loved as its peer, Wells Fargo expects the Snapchat app-owner’s revamp efforts will boost growth. The stock gained as much as 5.4% on Monday, reaching its highest level since last July.

“We see advertising positively inflecting at Snap for the first time since Apple’s privacy initiatives in April 2021,” Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski wrote in a note. He upgraded the stock to overweight from equal-weight and raised its price target to the highest among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The upgrades follow recent hikes from Jefferies, with sentiment on smaller stocks starting to improve amid bullishness on bigger peers like Meta.

Still, the industry faces risks given an uncertain economic backdrop. While Wells Fargo’s new price target of $22 predicts a 46% rally for Snap’s shares from Friday’s close, the majority of brokers expect a decline over the next 12 months. And both Snap and Pinterest have a long way to go before they can reclaim 2021 record levels.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Maverick News

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Walking with the golden ancients — following footsteps through time and civilisations in Pafuri Triangle
Maverick News

Walking with the golden ancients — following footsteps through time and civilisations in Pafuri Triangle

TOP READS IN SECTION

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ - legal expert
Maverick News

Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ – legal expert
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Gold One miners resurface after more than three days underground after second hostage drama
Maverick News

Gold One miners resurface after more than three days underground after second hostage drama
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on BAT, Transaction Capital and Texton
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on BAT, Transaction Capital and Texton

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options