Defend Truth

ISS TODAY OP-ED

North Cameroon authorities under pressure as region gripped by spate of lucrative ransom kidnappings

North Cameroon authorities under pressure as region gripped by spate of lucrative ransom kidnappings
Sources claim kidnappers typically target humanitarian workers, farmers, cattle breeders and shopkeepers in North Cameroon. (Photo: iStock)
By Célestin Delanga
11 Dec 2023
0

The region needs civil and military collaboration to bolster security and protect citizens.

In just three years (2015–18), kidnappers in North Cameroon collected ransom money of around €3-million (CFAF 2-billion), according to Garoua police. This crime has soared despite government measures such as military deployment and the creation of vigilante committees

Kidnappers are from different African countries and cross borders to capture or hide their victims — making this a complex transnational crime and difficult to contain.

On 2 September, four Forests and Environment Sector Programme employees were kidnapped on the Mayo Djarendi-Madingring road in the country’s Mayo-Rey department. The abductors demanded CFAF 40 million to release them. On 22 October, at least 40 people of Chadian and Cameroonian nationality were abducted near Touboro in North Cameroon.

Kidnappings for ransom have increased in the context of North Cameroon’s active agricultural and animal husbandry economy. These activities generate significant revenue, adding to border trading, which is particularly lucrative. 

Cameroon ransom kidnappingsmap

Areas in Cameroon most targeted by ransom kidnappings. (Grapic: Supplied by ISS)

Mayo-Rey, Bénoué and Mayo-Louti, on the border with the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad and Nigeria, are the departments most targeted by kidnappings for ransom. Persistent issues of weapons possession and trafficking in these countries, partly driven by sociopolitical crises and rebellions, provide kidnappers with the means to carry out their activities. 

Sources in North Cameroon told the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) how hostage-takers cross these long and porous borders to find targets. They subdue their victims and sow fear among civilians, rendering them more vulnerable. They usually target farmers, cattle breeders, shopkeepers and humanitarian workers, chosen for their perceived ability to respond to the ransom demands due to their apparent financial capacity. 

The phenomenon is spreading beyond the northern and eastern regions (Far North, North, Adamawa and East) to neighbouring areas in Chad, the CAR and Nigeria. It also involves various nationalities, as evidenced by ex-hostages. In Garoua, one informant, who requested anonymity, said his abductors were Nigerian. Another was certain that some came from Sudan. This cross-border dimension reveals a connection between the Sahel, East Africa through Sudan and Central Africa.

Read more in Daily Maverick: JNIM among violent extremist groups using Sahel kidnappings as favoured weapon of war

Multiple ex-hostages interviewed by ISS researchers said kidnappers were predominantly Fulani, Mbororo, and Arab Choa herders, speaking Fulfulde or Arabic. Their accents varied and included those heard in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Sudan and Central Africa.

These accounts suggest potential links between transhumance across the border and ransom kidnappings in North Cameroon. Interviewees also mentioned that some of the nomadic shepherds crossing the Chad and Niger borders into North Cameroon were concealing weapons, subsequently used in abductions. 

But the reality is more complex, with multiple independent groups all kidnapping for cash. Sources suggest that kidnappers include Cameroonian armed groups, former rebels, Central African and Chadian mercenaries, as well as rogue elements among the Cameroonian defence and security forces. 

Their modus operandi comprises three stages. First, they collect information from their accomplices inside the communities. Then, they proceed with intimidation and blackmail, sending messages to their potential victims asking for a sum of money to be delivered to a specific address. Failing that, they threaten kidnapping. Finally, they track victims and set up an ambush or carry out raids to capture them. 

They take their victims into difficult-to-access mountains, later crossing borders — hostages from Chad or the CAR end up in Cameroon and vice versa. Ransom negotiations occur over the phone. A cash drop-off point is provided. The kidnappers forbid the victims’ relatives from alerting the defence and security forces, threatening to harm captives. Throughout, accomplices in communities provide ongoing information on victims’ movements and transactions. 

While in captivity, victims frequently face attacks, with some tragically losing their lives, particularly if the ransom is not paid. 

The cross-border nature of these ransom kidnappings limits the capacities of Cameroon’s forces, who struggle to cover the whole territory. Effective responses to this phenomenon demand a coordinated cross-border approach, with active cooperation between Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria and the CAR. 

The Multinational Joint Task Force, committed to fighting Boko Haram, could extend its actions to help address the problem, given that all these countries are member states of the Lake Chad Basin Commission. 

Also, the flow of cross-border human trafficking must be systematically monitored by competent authorities in administration, the military, police, gendarmes, eco-guards and others. This will secure the essential pastoral and cross-border transhumance sector while impeding infiltration. 

Reactivating vigilante committees, who are unmotivated and still untrained and who should include livestock farmers and hunters who control the rural tracks, must be stepped up. Strengthening their information and early warning capacity through training is crucial. 

Lastly, cellphone companies could help geolocate kidnappers during ransom negotiations. 

All these measures could help address the problem of kidnapping for ransom in North Cameroon, making the region safer for civilians. DM

Célestin Delanga, Research Officer, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Regional Office for West Africa, the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin.

First published by ISS Today.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options