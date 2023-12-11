Newsdeck

Johan Floderus

Iran tries Swedish EU employee for ‘spying for Israel’

Iran tries Swedish EU employee for ‘spying for Israel’
Swedish citizen Johan Floderus (C) attends a court hearing in Enghelab court in Tehran, Iran, 10 December 2023. Floderus was detained in April 2022 while traveling in Iran with friends. According to ISNA news agency, the Swede is on trial for charges of acting against the country's security and intelligence cooperation with Israel. EPA-EFE/AMIR ABBAS GHASEMI
By Reuters
11 Dec 2023
0

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Iran said on Sunday that it had begun the trial of a Swedish national employed by the European Union who is charged with spying for Israel and "corruption on earth," a crime that carries the death penalty.

Sweden said on Saturday that the trial had begun of Johan Floderus, who was detained in April 2022 while on holiday in Iran, but did not say what he was charged with.

The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency said in an online report on Sunday that Floderus’s trial had begun and that he was indicted “based on corruption on earth, widespread activities against national security (and) wide intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime”, a reference to Israel.

Corruption on earth is a capital offence under Iran’s Islamic laws.

“Johan Floderus has been arbitrarily detained and every accusation and charge is false,” a spokesperson for Sweden’s foreign ministry said in an emailed comment to Reuters on Sunday.

“We have conveyed this clearly to Iran at different levels and times, the most recent being yesterday.”

Floderus’ family has said he was detained “without any justifiable cause or due process.”

Rights groups and Western governments have accused the Islamic Republic of trying to extract political concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up. Tehran says such arrests are based on its criminal code and it denies holding people for political reasons.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since 2019 when Sweden arrested a former Iranian official for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.

The judiciary said Floderus had operated through projects by U.S. and European institutions to gather intelligence for Israel. It said another hearing would be announced at a later date.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, additional reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Simon Johnson in StockholmWriting by John Davison; Editing by Louise Heavens, Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Eskom ‘working really hard’ to avoid ramping up blackouts over festive season, but no guarantees: Ramokgopa
Maverick News

Eskom ‘working really hard’ to avoid ramping up blackouts over festive season, but no guarantees: Ramokgopa

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
Newsdeck

Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
I have a picture for you! 2 - 8 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 2 – 8 December 2023
Ukraine downs 41 Russian drones in major overnight attack
Newsdeck

Ukraine downs 41 Russian drones in major overnight attack
Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed
Newsdeck

Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options