Geopolitics Is Biggest Market Risk in 2024, Investor Poll Shows

It’s the latest in a string of warnings that global tensions are abnormally high. Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks and Israel’s retaliation brought geopolitical risks back into focus for many. That’s as the war in Ukraine is deep into its second year and investors are watching China’s ambitions. Markets are also on high alert ahead of key elections — including in the US — next year.

Read: From Wall Street to the World Bank, One Risk Towers Above All

“After seeing how the early stages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove big price spikes for energy and food in 2022, institutions have good reason for concern,” said a team at the Natixis Center for Investor Insight including Dave Goodsell and Stephanie Giardina. “The geopolitical landscape is looking less stable going into 2024.”

More tensions risk hurting a global economy already dealing with higher prices and borrowing costs. Research by Bloomberg Economics shows the economic cost of conflict this year is likely to be the highest since the end of World War II. A United Nations agency said Monday global trade will decline in 2023 by about 5%.

Respondents to the Natixis survey mentioned China’s geopolitical ambitions, as well as the fragmentation between the BRIC grouping — Brazil, Russia, India and China — and the West. They are also concerned about the growing alliance between Russia, North Korea, and Iran, which 70% believe will lead to greater economic instability.

Read: JPMorgan Sees Stocks Volatility Rise in 2024 as Risks Mount

“Geopolitical risk is unlikely to diminish in any meaningful way, with the countries accounting for half of the global output holding elections during the year,” Pictet Asset Management analysts including Luca Paolini said in a note to clients last month. “2024 will be less of a banner year, which is why we are sticking to a defensive bias.”

Other findings of the survey include: