Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Geopolitics Is Biggest Market Risk in 2024, Investor Poll Shows

Geopolitics Is Biggest Market Risk in 2024, Investor Poll Shows
The Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The US economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years last quarter on a burst of consumer spending, which will be tested in coming months. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
11 Dec 2023
0

Geopolitical flash points pose the biggest threat to the global economy and markets next year, according to a survey by Natixis SA.

“The biggest macroeconomic risk for 2024 is geopolitical bad actors who with one action can upset economic and market assumptions globally,” the poll of 500 institutional investors from around the world found. That ranked higher than risks related to declining consumer spending, central bank policy errors, and a slowing Chinese economy.

It’s the latest in a string of warnings that global tensions are abnormally high. Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks and Israel’s retaliation brought geopolitical risks back into focus for many. That’s as the war in Ukraine is deep into its second year and investors are watching China’s ambitions. Markets are also on high alert ahead of key elections — including in the US — next year.

Read: From Wall Street to the World Bank, One Risk Towers Above All

“After seeing how the early stages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove big price spikes for energy and food in 2022, institutions have good reason for concern,” said a team at the Natixis Center for Investor Insight including Dave Goodsell and Stephanie Giardina. “The geopolitical landscape is looking less stable going into 2024.”

More tensions risk hurting a global economy already dealing with higher prices and borrowing costs. Research by Bloomberg Economics shows the economic cost of conflict this year is likely to be the highest since the end of World War II. A United Nations agency said Monday global trade will decline in 2023 by about 5%.

Respondents to the Natixis survey mentioned China’s geopolitical ambitions, as well as the fragmentation between the BRIC grouping —  Brazil, Russia, India and China — and the West. They are also concerned about the growing alliance between Russia, North Korea, and Iran, which 70% believe will lead to greater economic instability.

Read: JPMorgan Sees Stocks Volatility Rise in 2024 as Risks Mount 

“Geopolitical risk is unlikely to diminish in any meaningful way, with the countries accounting for half of the global output holding elections during the year,” Pictet Asset Management analysts including Luca Paolini said in a note to clients last month. “2024 will be less of a banner year, which is why we are sticking to a defensive bias.”

Other findings of the survey include:

  • 72% of institutions worldwide, and 79% in North America, think a messy US election season will lead to increased market volatility
  • 51% of institutions say recession is inevitable — with recession expectations strongest in the US and UK
  • 61% of investors see the opportunities from artificial intelligence as greater than the risks. Three-quarters believe AI will unlock investment opportunities; still, 38% worry that AI poses “an existential threat to civilization as we know it”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Maverick News

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
Newsdeck

Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
I have a picture for you! 2 - 8 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 2 – 8 December 2023
Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Newsdeck

Russia unleashes new attacks in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military
Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules
Newsdeck

Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options