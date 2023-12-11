Newsdeck

Egypt elections

Egyptians vote in presidential election overshadowed by Gaza war

Egyptians vote in presidential election overshadowed by Gaza war
People queue outside a polling station during day one of the Egyptian presidential elections in Giza, Egypt, 10 December 2023. Egyptians are heading to polling stations to choose their next president during elections taking place over a three-day period from 10 to 12 December. Incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seeking a third four-year term and is challenged by three other candidates. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
By Reuters
11 Dec 2023
0

CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Egyptians began voting on Sunday in a presidential election set to hand Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a third term in power, as the country grapples with an economic crisis and a war on its border with Gaza.

If Sisi wins a new six-year term, his immediate priorities would be taming near-record inflation, managing a chronic foreign currency shortage and preventing spillover from the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Voting, which runs from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT), is spread over three days, with results due to be announced on 18 December.

Patriotic songs played on a loop as polling stations opened on Sunday morning in Cairo, where pictures of Sisi proliferated in the weeks leading up to the election. Riot police were positioned at entrances to Tahrir Square in the capital’s centre, and Reuters reporters saw plainclothes police heavily deployed at polling stations.

Critics see the election as a sham after a decade-long crackdown on dissent. The government’s media body has called it a step towards political pluralism.

Three candidates qualified to stand against Sisi in the election, none of them high-profile figures. The most prominent potential challenger halted his run in October, saying officials and thugs had targeted his supporters – accusations dismissed by the national election authority.

Authorities and commentators on tightly controlled local media have been urging Egyptians to vote, though some people said days before the poll they did not know when it was taking place. Others said voting would make little difference.

“I was aware there are elections happening, but I had no idea when. I only knew that because of the massive Sisi campaigns around the streets,” said Aya Mohamed, a 35-year-old marketing executive.

In a group of five female university students sitting in a cafe in an affluent area of eastern Cairo, one said she would vote for Sisi while the others were critical of him, saying they would not vote as the result was a foregone conclusion.

 

‘I ALWAYS VOTE FOR PRESIDENTS’

As army chief, Sisi led the 2013 ousting of Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, before winning the presidency the following year with 97% of the vote. He secured the same margin of victory in 2018.

He has overseen a crackdown that has swept up liberal and leftist activists as well as Islamists. Rights groups say tens of thousands have been jailed.

Sisi and his backers say the crackdown was needed to stabilise Egypt and counter Islamist extremism. He has presented himself as a bulwark of stability as conflict has erupted on Egypt’s borders in Libya, and this year in Sudan and Gaza.

“I will vote for Sisi of course. I love him,” said Nabia Ahmed, a 65-year-old mother of four voting in Bahr al Azam Street in Giza. “I always vote for presidents. I am voting because I want security for my children.”

Several voters said that while they had to find ways to adjust to rising prices, it was only Sisi and the military that could provide security.

In Al Arish in northern Sinai, where the military has extended its control after battling Islamist militants, a school named after a dead soldier where pictures of victims of attacks were displayed was being used as a polling station.

“Sisi secured our area for us. We have seen the most blood spilled, the least we can do is vote for him,” said Leila Awad, a local education ministry official in a large group of civil servants who had come to vote.

 

SOARING PRICES

Egypt’s fast-growing population of 104 million is struggling with soaring prices and other economic pressures, with some people complaining that the state has prioritised costly mega-projects while taking on more debt.

“We are voting for him (Sisi),” said Sabreen Khalifa, a 40-year-old mother of five in Giza. “But we want him to bring down the prices. Food, medicine, rent… it’s all very expensive.”

Some Sisi supporters expressed admiration for infrastructure projects and echoed statements from Sisi and other officials blaming economic woes on external shocks.

Behind the polling station, a Reuters reporter saw bags containing flour, rice and other basic commodities being handed out to people who showed ink stains on their fingers indicating they had voted.

Some expressed disappointment that the bags did not contain sugar, recently subject to sharp price rises. Two Reuters reporters saw voters being bussed into polling stations.

Scheduled power cuts linked to reduced gas supplies have been suspended during voting days, two electricity ministry sources said.

The election campaign has been low-key, with Sisi following a typical programme of opening an arms trade fair, inspecting roads and sitting in on examinations for candidates to join military and police academies in the week ahead of the vote.

Some analysts say the election, originally expected in early 2024, was brought forward so economic changes – including devaluation of an already weakened currency – could be implemented afterwards.

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it was in talks with Egypt about additional financing under an existing $3 billion loan programme that stalled because of delays to sales of state assets and a promised shift towards a more flexible exchange rate.

“All indicators suggest that we’re going to move quite quickly after the election in terms of proceeding with the IMF reform,” said Hany Genena, chief economist at investment bank Cairo Financial Holding.

(Reporting by Farah Saafan, Amina Ismail in Cairo, Nafisa Eltahir in northern Sinai; Additional reporting by Sarah El Safty and Momen Atallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Helen Popper, David Goodman, Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Eskom ‘working really hard’ to avoid ramping up blackouts over festive season, but no guarantees: Ramokgopa
Maverick News

Eskom ‘working really hard’ to avoid ramping up blackouts over festive season, but no guarantees: Ramokgopa

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
Newsdeck

Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
I have a picture for you! 2 - 8 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 2 – 8 December 2023
Ukraine downs 41 Russian drones in major overnight attack
Newsdeck

Ukraine downs 41 Russian drones in major overnight attack
Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed
Newsdeck

Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options