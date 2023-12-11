Newsdeck

Social Media

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones reinstated on X after Musk poll

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones reinstated on X after Musk poll
An image of conservative radio and social media personality Alex Jones reacting to a tweet by former US President Donald J. Trump citing election fraud and inviting people to the January 6 rally appears on a screen a public hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 12 July 2022. The committee is expected to hold at least eight public hearings. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
By Reuters
11 Dec 2023
0

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday showed the account of US right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to have been reinstated as a poll organized by owner Elon Musk backed his return after a ban of nearly five years.

Close to 2 million votes were cast by the time the poll closed, with about 70% voting in favor of Jones’ reinstatement.

“The people have spoken and so it shall be,” Musk wrote in the reply to the poll that ended on Sunday.

Soon after reappearing on the platform, Jones’ account began accumulating followers and currently has about 1 million. He has yet to post anything original, but has reposted two messages.

Jones’ account with username “@RealAlexJones” now shows his last original post was on Sept. 6, 2018, the same day the social media platform’s previous owners permanently banned his account and website Infowars, saying they had violated its behavior policies.

The ban came weeks after Apple AAPL.O, Alphabet’s GOOGL.O YouTube and Facebook META.O took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

Reuters could not verify if X reinstated the Infowars account.

X and Infowars did not respond to a request asking for confirmation on Jones’ account. Jones could not be immediately reached.

Jones last year was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to relatives of victims in the Sandy Hook school shooting for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the tragedy as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns.

Right after Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the social media platform implemented several modification, including changing its name and revisiting its policies. It also reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump.

The billionaire has since sought to reassure users and advertisers that such a decision would be made with the consideration of a content moderation council composed of people with “widely diverse viewpoints” and no account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.

Separately, Musk in November cursed out advertisers that have fled X over antisemitic content.

Several companies including Comcast CMCSA.O and Walt Disney DIS.N paused their advertisements on X after Musk agreed with a post that falsely claimed that Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Miral Fahmy, David Goodman, Louise Heavens and Mark Porter)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Eskom ‘working really hard’ to avoid ramping up blackouts over festive season, but no guarantees: Ramokgopa
Maverick News

Eskom ‘working really hard’ to avoid ramping up blackouts over festive season, but no guarantees: Ramokgopa

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
Newsdeck

Anglo American Plunges 15% After Making Deep Production Cuts
I have a picture for you! 2 - 8 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 2 – 8 December 2023
Ukraine downs 41 Russian drones in major overnight attack
Newsdeck

Ukraine downs 41 Russian drones in major overnight attack
Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed
Newsdeck

Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options