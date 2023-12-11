Learners say that they want menstruation to be normalised in discussions as it is natural. (Photo: I_Menstruate)

Sunday marked the last day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence; however, it is crucial to shine a continued spotlight on the subtle nature of structural violence, with “period poverty” serving as a bitter example.

As a society, we often ignore menstruation or dismiss it as a topic unworthy of discussion. However, beyond the visible scars of gendered physical abuse, structural violence against menstruating women weaves its web, trapping them in cycles of inequality and injustice.

This web remains mostly invisible, yet its dehumanising effects reverberate among black, poor, low-income, working-class individuals especially. The inability to access menstrual products exacerbates gender-based disparities, perpetuating a cycle of inequality and indignity that demands our urgent attention.

Period poverty encapsulates the inability to access menstrual products, safe sanitation, waste management and adequate menstrual education – denying individuals the ability to menstruate with dignity, comfort and peace of mind. This issue is deeply embedded in South Africa’s socioeconomic fabric.

For many women, girls and non-binary persons, menstruation becomes a monthly struggle, amplifying prevailing gender inequalities.

The structural violence inherent in period poverty manifests in various ways. The research findings in the I_Menstruate Movement report, Bleeding in Silence: Barriers to Menstrual Hygiene among School Girls in South Africa (published on 10 October 2023), revealed how period poverty hampers educational opportunities for girls.

The inability to afford menstrual products often leads to school absenteeism, hindering academic progress and perpetuating a cycle of poverty. Furthermore, period poverty reinforces gender inequities in the workforce.

Women unable to afford menstrual products face challenges in maintaining consistent employment, limiting their economic independence and perpetuating cycles of dependence and vulnerability.

Addressing period poverty in South Africa requires a comprehensive approach that tackles its root causes. As explicitly recommended in our research report, the South African government must urgently provide free menstrual products for all and develop binding legislative bills that prioritise the inclusion of menstrual education in public health initiatives and education programmes.

This approach will foster a society that recognises the dignity and rights of all its citizens. Civil society organisations continue to play a crucial role in dismantling the barriers perpetuating period poverty. Corporate initiatives must constantly assess their contribution towards this struggle by providing accessible and affordable menstrual products.

These structural solutions are not mere dreams.

In Scotland, progressive legislators worked to address period poverty, passing a law in 2020 that made menstrual products free and accessible to all. This groundbreaking legislation – the Period Products Act, obliges local authorities to provide tampons and sanitary pads to anyone who needs them, demonstrating the impact of systemic change.

People of conscience must work with government at all levels, in partnership with civil society, to ensure South Africa makes headway in this fight.

It is unacceptable that 83% of girls in low-income schools don’t have regular access to sanitary products, resorting to makeshift solutions like rags or socks.

It is unacceptable that 25% feel compelled to miss school when menstruating due to the lack of menstrual products, fearing embarrassment from staining their school uniforms.

Moreover, too many schools lack safe, private, dignified and functional sanitation facilities, leaving girls feeling unsafe and uncomfortable when managing their periods.

The adverse effects of period poverty on mental wellbeing affect 75% of girls and non-binary persons.

Families often face the agonising choice between buying food or sanitary pads for their daughters, with food invariably having to take precedence.

Structural violence resulting from period poverty also leads to overt violence.

Girls who fall behind in school become more vulnerable to dropping out, while those lacking community support and menstrual knowledge struggle to assert their dignity and rights, making them more vulnerable to exploitation.

Without an infrastructure to ensure period dignity and end menstrual inequality, girls become vulnerable to various forms of physical and sexual exploitation.

As we continue to fight against gender-based violence beyond the annual global campaign, let us confront the uncomfortable truth that GBV extends beyond the physical realm, permeating our social, economic and political structures.

These confrontations must be grounded in the context of black women and girls leading the struggle and the conversation.

Frequently, women’s issues are championed by white voices, shaping feminist struggles – such as period poverty – differently from the challenges faced by black women.

The leaders of this struggle must represent those most affected by period poverty: black girls in low-income schools.

By acknowledging and challenging these underlying issues, we pave the way for a future where the chains of structural violence shackle no one, and period poverty becomes a relic of the past.

We must remember that menstrual equity is not merely about convenience; it is a matter of dignity and human rights. #PeriodPovertyEndsWithUs. DM

Tracey Malawana is a Tembisa-born social justice activist and a founder of I_Menstruate Movement that is working to eradicate ‘period poverty’ in South Africa through raising awareness, education, advocacy and direct service.