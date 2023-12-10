Defend Truth

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

Spy Bill’s security vetting should be of great concern to all South Africans, panel hears

Spy Bill’s security vetting should be of great concern to all South Africans, panel hears
From left: Executive director at the Campaign for Free Expression Anton Harber. | Daily Maverick Associate Editor Marianne Merten. | Research and journalism coordinator at Intelwatch Heidi Swart. (Photos: Supplied)
By Chuma Nontsele
10 Dec 2023
0

The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill could threaten individual privacy and infringe on the work of civil society, yet it is likely to become law in 2024.

The amended version of the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (Gilab), also known as the “Spy Bill”, should be of great concern to all South Africans as it provides a wide scope for security vetting, which could invade the privacy of citizens and institutions, according to Heidi Swart, research and journalism coordinator at Intelwatch, and Daily Maverick contributor. 

Speaking during a recent Daily Maverick webinar, Swart was joined by Daily Maverick associate editor Marianne Merten and the executive director at the Campaign for Free Expression, Anton Harber, to discuss the Spy Bill, and how it could interfere with civil society if it is passed by Parliament:

Security vetting, Swart explained, is an invasive process that gives the country’s intelligence services a free pass to accumulate and examine exclusive information to determine whether or not a person or institution is fit to be trusted with classified material. 

The collected information can include financial data and medical records, and involve the interception of electronic communications and submission to a polygraph test. An organisation or individual who fails to gain security clearance will be denied the right to continue their operations within the country.

According to the initial version of the Spy Bill, people who wanted to establish nongovernmental organisations or religious institutions would have had to undergo security vetting, but criticism from the public and religious sectors led to a revision.

The Bill, however, still features a broad definition of what constitutes a security threat, including “any activity that seeks to harm the advancement and promotion of equality and equitable access to opportunities by all South Africans” and “any activity that seeks to harm the advancement and promotion of peace and harmony and freedom from fear and want for South Africans”.

Swart said that the new draft of the Spy Bill ridiculed the whole point of democracy by permitting civil society’s privacy to be invaded with the introduction of vetting. In other democratic countries such as Britain and the United States, vetting and the requirement for security clearance are limited to government employees and contractors who have been granted access to sensitive state information and systems during their employment contracts. If security clearance isn’t granted, that person can no longer work in a sensitive position. 

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has defended the possible expansion of vetting, saying it will essentially be employed as a criminal investigative mechanism to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rica and Gilab – the two surveillance bills before Parliament that should give every freedom-loving South African pause for thought

Merten said that everyone in South Africa should be concerned about the Bill, which is most likely to be passed in Parliament in early 2024 as no party has yet expressed its opposition. 

“Everyone in South Africa should be quite concerned about this Bill. The vetting provisions are a concern very much so. The parliamentary process is under way; it got off the ground a couple of weeks ago and the first things were, ‘What if the SSA [State Security Agency] comes and wants to give us classified information behind closed doors?’,” Merten said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Lawmaking behind closed doors a possibility as new intelligence Bill processed

Merten shared that this kind of behaviour and attitude from parliamentarians, who are supposed to do oversight, is concerning, especially when it comes to law making. She also revealed that the SSA and National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (Nicoc) did not see eye to eye during the drafting of the new Bill.

“The first few red flags are emerging… This Bill was drafted by the SSA. Now it turns out that Nicoc is supposed to be coordinating all intelligence structures across police, defence, security, etc, had actually made proposals to the SSA legislative drafting team and one of the things that started off this morning is the Nicoc delegation saying, ‘Some of the proposals that we have made for this proposal did not quite make it into this draft Bill.’ So, the red flags are going up so there is a disjunct between the two security services and we know historically this has been a problem,” Merten said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Lawmaking behind closed doors a possibility as new intelligence Bill processed

Harber said one of the Bill’s biggest flaws is the poor oversight of mass surveillance, which has the potential to damage journalism and communication privacy for all South Africans, as everyone’s calls could be monitored in the hopes of picking up information that could potentially be a security threat. 

“It will mean a major invasion of everyone’s privacy, but particular groups like journalists will find themselves vulnerable to having their conversations listened to and their sources possibly exposed. As I understand mass surveillance, it means you use technology to pick up key words or phrases that is there in all communications and use them to identify potential security threats … and that’s a major invasion of someone’s privacy and rights,” Harber said.

Harber also talked about the “appalling ignorance” of the government, as the ANC currently appears to support the Bill. Harber said the ANC would most likely get stung by the Bill in the long run.

“It is in the long term with the prospect of us having an unstable society, politically fraudulent society, and it may not be under this government. In fact, one would hope that ANC MPs would realise that at some point they are likely to lose power and then this act is likely to be used against them. So it is the long-term potential for the abuse of the act rather than expecting something to happen tomorrow.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
The year end headache of King Cyril the Boneless of WakaBanana— known by its citizens as WataFakAp!
DM168

The year end headache of King Cyril the Boneless of WakaBanana— known by its citizens as WataFakAp!
Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Maverick News

Bard of the streets Kendrick Lamar hits South Africa for one concert
Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ - legal expert
Maverick News

Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ – legal expert

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Anti-graft summit — ‘Intensity of fighting apartheid must be harnessed to fight scourge of SA corruption’
Maverick News

Anti-graft summit — ‘Intensity of fighting apartheid must be harnessed to fight scourge of SA corruption’
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
David Teeger will captain SA under-19 at home Cricket World Cup next year
Maverick News

David Teeger will captain SA under-19 at home Cricket World Cup next year
Mavuso Msimang reached a critical tipping point with the ANC — will the voters follow?
Maverick News

Mavuso Msimang reached a critical tipping point with the ANC — will the voters follow?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options