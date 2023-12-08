The South African National Defence Force Chief (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, took aim at the media on Thursday, saying Open Secrets’ investigative exposé about a military squad allegedly responsible for acts of torture and murder could be construed as “an act of defeating the ends of justice”.

Reading a one-page prepared statement, Maphwanya said the SANDF had noted the media reports making “alarming allegations about the existence of the so-called South African National Defence Force death squad, responsible for acts of kidnapping, torture and murder”.

The SANDF considered the allegations “in the most serious light, as these fabrications have the potential to damage the image and reputation of the South African National Defence Force”, he said.

“One would have expected that those who have such information, together with their sources, have the obligation to report such crime to law enforcement authorities.”

The press conference follows the publication of Open Secrets’ Russian Doll investigation in Daily Maverick, as well as Carte Blanche and Open Secrets’ investigation into allegations of a torture squad within the SANDF, which aired on 3 December.

Open Secrets’ investigative exposés detail allegations linking the SANDF Special Forces Brigade to the assassination of the Hawks’ Lieutenant-Colonel Frans Mathipa on 6 August 2023, the abduction of Ethiopian national Abdella Hussein Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in Midrand on 29 December 2022, and the alleged unlawful detention and torture of a former state intelligence operative, Pule Nkomo, between 21 and 26 March 2020.

Maphwanya said it was “rather concerning” that no formal charges had been laid against any of the persons or organisations implicated in the reports.

“It is also concerning that the media houses and Open Secrets choose to withhold the information that can assist law enforcement agencies to investigate, and incongruously decided to publish it for whatever reason. This can be equated to a reprehensible motive or an act of defeating the end of justice,” he continued.

“For the record, there are no military squads in the defence force that exist to carry out acts of torture and murder, for whatever reasons. The SANDF stands for the defence and the protection of the people and will always act within the confines of the law and the Constitution.”

The board of inquiry

In its investigation, Open Secrets revealed an SANDF board of inquiry had been convened to investigate complaints of criminality within the military. The board of inquiry, it reported, was headed by Defence Intelligence Brigadier General John Moorhouse, and heard evidence of corruption and torture.

The Moorhouse Inquiry wrapped up its hearings about six months ago, but, Open Secrets reported, its report seemed to be gathering dust on Maphwanya’s desk.

On Thursday, the SANDF Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Thalita Mxakato, confirmed that a board of inquiry had been convened after the SANDF received the allegations. She said the final report was presented to Maphwanya in September.

“In this particular case, Brigadier General Moorhouse was appointed as the president of the board, after the Chief had taken due consideration of the seriousness of the allegations that have been levelled against whoever was cited on the document that necessitated the institution of the board of inquiry (BOI),” Mxakato said.

Mxakato said the allegations of torture were not the basis for the formation of the BOI, but confirmed such allegations were heard as testimony. “The BOI was instituted on the basis of allegations of corruption and cases that have not been concluded,” she said.

AfriForum’s Barry Bateman questioned Maphwanya’s initial reference to the allegations of torture and kidnapping as “fabrication”, when they were reported to the military police and a board of inquiry was subsequently convened. This showed the SANDF was aware of the allegations before they were published in the media, he said.

Maphwanya did not respond to questions regarding the board of inquiry or why he was allegedly still sitting on its final report. The SANDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Michael Ramantswana, provided scant information on when Maphwanya would act, saying, “We will conclude the board of inquiry without any pressure from anybody.”

‘We have not seen any action’

In Part Four of the Russian Doll investigation, Open Secrets revealed details of the allegedly unlawful detention and torture of Pule Nkomo, a former state intelligence operative, at the hands of the SANDF. Nkomo also shared details of his torture with Carte Blanche reporter Govan Whittles, and said that he continued to be intimidated by members of the security forces.

In response to questions by journalists on Thursday, Maphwanya said he was “not aware” that the “whistle-blower was facing intimidation from the SANDF”.

The director of Open Secrets, Hennie van Vuuren, said on Thursday that Nkomo had brought a claim of damages against the SANDF and “that information was submitted in court papers”.

Commenting on the SANDF press conference, Van Vuuren said that while the military “berated us for fabricating information and … perhaps, criminally implicating ourselves and all the investigative journalists involved for not reporting this … that information has not only been reported to the SANDF, it has been reported to the Chief of the SANDF.

“If this information is contained in the Moorhouse Board of Inquiry report, it is sitting on the desk of the Chief of the SANDF and he has simply not acted on it.

“So efforts have been made to alert the SANDF — we have not seen any action,” he added.

Van Vuuren said Open Secrets had on Thursday, written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene in the allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings by SANDF authorities.

Operation of the Special Forces

In Part One of the Russian Doll investigation, Open Secrets investigated the abduction of Ethiopian national Abdella Hussein Abadiga and his bodyguard from the Mall of Africa in Midrand on 29 December 2022. Abadiga was allegedly linked to the terrorist group Islamic State (Isis).

Open Secrets’ investigation revealed that SANDF Special Forces Brigade members and vehicles registered to a SANDF-controlled front company — Peters Communications Trust (PCT) — were at the mall on the day of Abadiga’s abduction.

However, the former head of the SANDF 5 Special Forces Regiment, Major General Herbert Dilebogo Mashego, claims the Special Forces operatives were undertaking a training exercise at the mall that day and were not involved in the abductions.

The South African Special Forces Brigade is the equivalent of the British SAS or the US Navy Seals. According to law, the Special Forces Brigade is not allowed to operate within South African borders unless supporting a police operation which has been authorised by the President and subsequently approved by Parliament.

But on Thursday, Maphwanya seemed to take a different view about the operation of Special Forces operatives inside the country.

“They are ready to be deployed by day or by night. There is no malice. If there is a requirement for them to be deployed — whether it is in South Africa … or the continent, Special Forces will be deployed according to [their] capabilities.” DM