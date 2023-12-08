Hunter Biden indicted on tax charges as White House woes mount

Hunter Biden (L), son of US President Joe Biden, walks with his attorney Abbe Lowell (R) after arriving to be arraigned at the US Federal District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 October 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

The indictment, released on Thursday in Los Angeles federal court, came as House Republicans announced their plan to vote next week to formalise an impeachment inquiry into the president revolving around Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Prosecutors working for Special Counsel David Weiss accused Hunter Biden of tax crimes from 2016 through 2019, including spending millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying taxes. The indictment didn’t offer any evidence that the president benefited from or had any involvement in his son’s activities.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” according to the 56-page indictment.

Hunter Biden faces as many as 17 years in prison if convicted of all the charges, which include three felonies and six misdemeanour counts of failure to pay taxes.

He’s already under indictment on federal gun charges in Delaware federal court. In July, he had agreed to plead guilty there to two misdemeanour tax counts and acknowledge a firearms violation without a conviction, receiving no jail time. But the deal imploded when a federal judge questioned its terms and refused to sign off on it.

Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell assailed Weiss in a statement.

“If Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Lowell said. “Now, after five years of investigating with no new evidence — and two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full — the U.S. Attorney has piled on nine new charges when he had agreed just months ago to resolve this matter with a pair of misdemeanours.”

Weiss’s office and the White House declined to comment.

The case will likely divert attention from the four criminal cases that former President Donald Trump faces. Hunter Biden could go on trial in the heat of next year’s presidential race — conceivably at the same time as Trump.

Under the July plea deal, Biden would have admitted to failing to pay taxes on $2.3-million in income in 2017 and $2.1-million in 2018. In an exhibit attached to the plea agreement, Biden said he made more than $4-million in those two years from sources including a Ukrainian energy company and a Chinese private equity firm.

The new tax indictment said he made more than $7-million in gross income from 2016 to 2020, including from Chinese company CEFC China Energy and Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Republicans have long contended that the president’s son could only command that kind of pay by selling access to his father.

Under the collapsed plea deal, Hunter Biden said he simply forgot to pay his taxes during a period when he was in the grip of drug addiction. The firearms charge likewise stem from Biden’s purchase of Colt revolver in 2018 while falsely stating on a form that he was “not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance.”

Lowell has said he believes the earlier deal on the gun offence still stands, and that the relevant statute is also unconstitutional under recent Supreme Court rulings on the Second Amendment.