Middle East crisis

Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed

Hamas says repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed
Smoke rises in the background as a tank rolls near the Gaza border as seen from Nahal Oz, Israel, 08 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 16,200 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
By Reuters
08 Dec 2023
DUBAI/JERUSALEM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and that a captive also died in the incident.

The Israeli military, which freed a captive soldier in Gaza in late October and is waging a Gaza offensive designed in part to recover 138 remaining hostages, had no immediate comment.

In a statement distributed on Telegram, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers. It did specify the location of the incident.

It said a captive Israeli soldier was killed, naming him as Sa’ar Baruch, 25. Lists of the hostages published by Israel identify one of them as Sahar Baruch, a civilian student who was 24 when he was seized from his home during the deadly Oct 7 cross-border Hamas rampage that sparked the war.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Dan Williams; Editing by Christina Fincher and Peter Graff)

Payment options