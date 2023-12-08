Newsdeck

Denmark

Denmark passes law to ban Koran burnings

Denmark passes law to ban Koran burnings
Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right anti-Islam party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), burns a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 January 2023. The action was met with outrage and protests around the world since Paludan burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in Stockholm a week earlier. EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson
By Reuters
08 Dec 2023
0

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's parliament on Thursday passed a law making it illegal to burn the Koran in public places, seeking to deescalate tensions with Muslim countries after a spate of Danish protests during which Islam's holy book was burned, causing outrage.

Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Koran, triggering demands that the Nordic governments ban the practice.

According to Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard, more than 500 demonstrations that included burnings of the Koran or flags were registered since July.

“Such demonstrations can hurt Denmark’s relations to other nations, our interests and ultimately our safety,” Hummelgaard said.

Denmark has sought to strike a balance between constitutionally protected freedom of speech, including the right to criticise religion, and national security amid fears that Koran burnings would trigger attacks by Islamists.

Domestic critics in Sweden and Denmark have argued that any limitations on criticising religion, including by burning Korans, undermine hard-fought liberal freedoms in the region.

“History will judge us harshly for this, and with good reason,” said Inger Stojberg, leader of the anti-immigration Denmark Democrats party. “What it all comes down to is whether a restriction on freedom of speech is determined by us, or whether it is dictated from the outside.”

Denmark’s centrist coalition government has argued that the new rules will have only a marginal impact on free speech and that criticising religion in other ways remains legal.

The vote followed a five-hour debate in parliament and 94 members voted in favour, 77 against.

Breaking the new law will be punishable by fines or up to two years in prison, the government has said.

Sweden is also considering how to prevent burning of the Koran but is looking at whether police should factor in national security when deciding on protest applications rather than a ban.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Anna Ringstrom, Ilze Filks, additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik, Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
Maverick News

ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
South Africa

SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world
NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition
Maverick News

NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition

TOP READS IN SECTION

Britain proposes bypassing human rights laws to let Rwanda scheme take off
Newsdeck

Britain proposes bypassing human rights laws to let Rwanda scheme take off
Las Vegas campus shooting leaves three dead, one in critical condition
Newsdeck

Las Vegas campus shooting leaves three dead, one in critical condition
Seychelles declares emergency after explosion and flooding
Newsdeck

Seychelles declares emergency after explosion and flooding
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Can Wegovy Fight Alcoholism? For Big Pharma, This Isn’t a Priority
Newsdeck

Can Wegovy Fight Alcoholism? For Big Pharma, This Isn’t a Priority

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options