Whether for a road warrior, a diligent home office worker, a dedicated student, or anyone looking to enhance their digital lifestyle, HUAWEI’s connectivity and productivity devices offer the perfect blend of reliability, innovation, and seamless connectivity. As you gather with loved ones and prepare for the new year, consider the gift of technology that keeps on giving – ensuring you and your loved ones stay connected, productive, and entertained.

HUAWEI MateBook D15: Where Elegance Meets Efficiency

The HUAWEI MateBook D15 is a powerhouse laptop designed for those who demand performance and portability. Powered by an 11th generation Intel® Core™ processor and fitted with a PCIe SSD, this laptop handles all tasks with ease. The 15.6-inch FullView display provides an immersive viewing experience, and its ultra-light design makes it an excellent travel companion.

Unique features like the ability to create a Super Device Smart Office makes the HUAWEI MateBook D15 a smart choice for professionals seeking a seamless workflow between devices. Now you can create a unified Super Device Smart Office by effortlessly connecting all your devices. With a mere tap, your smartphone and HUAWEI MateBook merge into one super device, functioning seamlessly even without an internet connection. Your smartphone’s display mirrors onto your laptop, enabling you to drag and drop files between the two and edit them on your laptop. At the same time, manage messaging on your smartphone using the same keyboard and mouse.

Additionally, the TÜV Rheinland certified display ensures eye comfort during prolonged use.

HUAWEI MateBook D14: Unleashing Power and Portability

For professionals and creatives who need a reliable and powerful laptop, the HUAWEI MateBook D14 is perfect. It features a long-lasting 56 Wh battery, ideal for extended work sessions or entertainment without the need for frequent charging.

The laptop’s performance is bolstered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, ensuring smooth operation for both work and play. The HUAWEI MateBook D14’s Shark Fin 2.0 fan design keeps the system cool under pressure, and its Smart Office capabilities offer a new level of productivity and interconnectivity.

HUAWEI AX2: WiFi router and Mesh router, all in one

Revolutionise your home internet experience with the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Smart Router. Offering a superior WiFi 6 experience this router ensures fast and reliable connectivity with a maximum data transmission rate of 1,500 Mbps. It’s perfect for households needing stable WiFi for streaming HD content, gaming, and online work.

The router’s HUAWEI Mesh+ technology enables you to link multiple routers, extending WiFi coverage of up to 160 square meters, and its compatibility with the Huawei AI Life app provides smart network management, including Parental Control settings. Enhanced with HUAWEI HomeSec™ for robust security, the AX2 is the ideal solution for a secure, high-performance home network.

HUAWEI 4G CPE3: 4G router + Mesh router, extends WiFi coverage

HUAWEI 4G CPE3 Router is a testament to HUAWEI’s innovation in providing stable and fast broadband services. This router stands out with its LTE Cat7 high-speed connection with up to 300Mbps, dual-band WIFI up to 1300Mbps, and full gigabit network port connectivity.

With a sleek design, the HUAWEI 4G CPE3 simultaneously supports up to 64 users, making it ideal for busy homes or small businesses. And if you connect wirelessly to the AX3 or AX2 using HUAWEI Mesh+ technology, you can extend your WIFI coverage up to 500²m. Its integration with the HUAWEI AI Life App allows for easy network management while advanced security features ensure your online safety.

Offline and Online – pick your outlet

The products are all available on the Huawei online store, but for those who’d prefer to pop into a store you can get deals from several HUAWEI reseller partners.

HUAWEI MateBook D14 (i5 8+512GB)

MTN R669 a month over 36 months

Telkom R699 a month over 36 months

HUAWEI MateBook D15 (i5 8+512GB)

MTN R499 a month over 36 months

Telkom R619 a month over 36months

With HUAWEI’s proven digital line-up, you get a product that is not just a device but also a reliable partner in navigating the demands of modern life. Whether working from home, studying, or unwinding with digital content, HUAWEI ensures a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Let HUAWEI’s technology keep you connected and productive wherever life takes you. DM