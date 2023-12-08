Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Amazon says thieves swiped millions by faking product refunds

Amazon says thieves swiped millions by faking product refunds
A box with Amazon Prime Day branded tape on a conveyor belt at the Amazon.com fulfillment center in Dartford, UK, on 7 July 2023. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
08 Dec 2023
0

Amazon.com Inc. sued what it called an international ring of thieves who swiped millions of dollars in merchandise from the company through a series of refund scams that included buying products on Amazon and seeking refunds without returning the goods.

An organisation called REKK advertised its refund services on social media sites, including Reddit and Discord, and communicated with perpetrators on the messaging app Telegram, Amazon said in a lawsuit filed on Thursday in US District Court in the state of Washington. The lawsuit names REKK and nearly 30 people from the US, Canada, UK, Greece, Lithuania and the Netherlands as defendants in the scheme, which involved hacking into Amazon’s internal systems and bribing Amazon employees to approve reimbursements. REKK charged customers, who wanted to get pricey items like MacBook Pro laptops and car tyres without paying for them, a commission based on the value of the purchase. 

“The defendants’ scheme tricks Amazon into processing refunds for products that are never returned; instead of returning the products as promised, defendants keep the product and the refund,” Amazon said in its lawsuit.

The lawsuit lists more than a dozen transactions from June 2022 to May 2023 as leading to fraudulent refunds. Items purchased include gaming consoles, smartphones, laptops and even a 24-karat gold coin. The company identifies at least seven former Amazon employees that participated in the theft as “insiders” by allegedly taking bribes of thousands of dollars to approve refunds even though products weren’t returned.

Shoppers around the world will spend $678-billion on Amazon sites this year, making it a big target for scams that sometimes lead to criminal indictments and involve Amazon insiders. In 2020, an Amazon employee in India was charged with taking $100,000 in bribes to give select merchants advantages over others selling goods on the site. 

Amazon said it spent $1.2-billion and employed 15,000 people in 2022 to fight theft, fraud and abuse on its site.

“When fraud is detected, as in this case, Amazon takes a variety of measures to stop the activity, including issuing warnings, closing accounts, and preventing individuals who engaged in refund fraud from opening new accounts,” Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president in charge of seller services, said in a LinkedIn post.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
South Africa

SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world
ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
Maverick News

ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
Racketeering charges added to R56m police vehicle branding fraud case
Maverick News

Racketeering charges added to R56m police vehicle branding fraud case

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
Renewable energy producers must clear new Eskom hurdle to supply electricity to national grid
Maverick News

Renewable energy producers must clear new Eskom hurdle to supply electricity to national grid
Two-pot retirement reform implementation moves to 1 September in ‘happy’ compromise
South Africa

Two-pot retirement reform implementation moves to 1 September in ‘happy’ compromise
ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Maverick News

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
After the Bell: Why are our potholes not being fixed? Well, let’s ask Socrates
South Africa

After the Bell: Why are our potholes not being fixed? Well, let’s ask Socrates

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options