Newsdeck

Middle East crisis

UN chief rings alarm bell on global security threat from Gaza war

UN chief rings alarm bell on global security threat from Gaza war
Smoke rises following strikes on southern Gaza, as seen from Beeri, Israel, 06 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 16,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
By Reuters
07 Dec 2023
0

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday to formally warn the Security Council of a global threat from the Gaza war as Arab states seek to leverage that to renew a push for the council to call for a ceasefire.

The United States, one of five veto powers on the 15-member council, is opposed to a ceasefire between its ally Israel and Hamas because it believes such a move would only benefit the Palestinian militants.

Washington does support humanitarian pauses to protect civilians and allow for the release of hostages taken by Hamas in an Oct. 7 attack on Israel. It abstained last month to allow the Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for pauses in fighting.

Guterres told the council in a letter that the Gaza war “may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security.”

He invoked Article 99 of the founding UN Charter that allows him to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

The article has not been used for decades, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

“We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region,” Guterres wrote.

“Such an outcome must be avoided at all cost,” he said, again calling for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared.

The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Guterres’ letter.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington had seen the letter but declined to comment on it specifically, adding that the United States would continue to consult with Guterres and members of the UN Security Council.

“Of course there are threats to regional security and threats to global security that are presented by this conflict. We said that in the very aftermath of October 7th, and we made quite clear that one of the things that we are trying to do is prevent this conflict from spreading,” Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour on Wednesday said Arab diplomats were “fine-tuning” a draft Security Council resolution to call for a ceasefire. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain.

Mansour said Arab ministers were due to visit Washington on Thursday and would discuss the measure with US officials.

“On top of the agenda is this war has to stop. A ceasefire has to take place and it has to take place immediately,” he told reporters.

Israel unleashed its military campaign to destroy Hamas in response to the Oct. 7 attack in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 240 hostages seized. Figures relayed by Gaza’s Health Ministry put the death toll in the Palestinian enclave since then at 16,015.

Guterres told the Security Council in his letter that there was no effective protection of civilians in Gaza.

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” he wrote.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Katharine Jackson; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Editing by Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Racketeering charges added to R56m police vehicle branding fraud case
Maverick News

Racketeering charges added to R56m police vehicle branding fraud case
NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition
Maverick News

NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition
‘He said he would chop my finger off’ — hikers describe ordeal after two more Cape Town mountain muggings
Maverick News

‘He said he would chop my finger off’ — hikers describe ordeal after two more Cape Town mountain muggings
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military
Ukraine Crisis

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off; Zelensky orders frontline fortifications; Russia boosts size of military

TOP READS IN SECTION

In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas
Newsdeck

In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas
US announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence
World

US announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Australia to end daily letter delivery as postal service pivots to parcels
Newsdeck

Australia to end daily letter delivery as postal service pivots to parcels
Liz Cheney weighs third-party US presidential run, says Trump threatens democracy
Newsdeck

Liz Cheney weighs third-party US presidential run, says Trump threatens democracy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options