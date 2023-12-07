Fink Says GOP Debate Was Filled With Misinformation About BlackRock

Fink rejected claims that BlackRock was deterring investment in the oil industry, saying that BlackRock clients have invested more than $170 billion in US energy companies.

Read More: Wall Street Darling Haley Draws Rivals’ Fire as Bid Gains Steam

“We’ve been entrusted to manage more assets than any other company in our industry because we have a track record over more than 30 years of managing retirement savings,” he wrote.

Fink met with at least five candidates in this campaign cycle and hasn’t endorsed any, he wrote.

“I meet with policymakers all the time to understand the implications for our clients,” he wrote. “That’s my job.”