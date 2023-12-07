Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Fink Says GOP Debate Was Filled With Misinformation About BlackRock

Fink Says GOP Debate Was Filled With Misinformation About BlackRock
Larry Fink
By Bloomberg
07 Dec 2023
0

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said Republican presidential candidates are spreading misinformation about the world’s largest asset manager, declaring their preoccupation with the firm “a sad commentary on the state of American politics.”

Fink pushed back on several claims made during this week’s Republican debate, suggesting in a Thursday post on Linkedin that candidates were ignoring the main issues facing the US such as “ballooning national debt.” Some candidates mentioned BlackRock more times than they did inflation or the national debt, he added.

Fink rejected claims that BlackRock was deterring investment in the oil industry, saying that BlackRock clients have invested more than $170 billion in US energy companies.

Read More: Wall Street Darling Haley Draws Rivals’ Fire as Bid Gains Steam

“We’ve been entrusted to manage more assets than any other company in our industry because we have a track record over more than 30 years of managing retirement savings,” he wrote.

Fink met with at least five candidates in this campaign cycle and hasn’t endorsed any, he wrote.

“I meet with policymakers all the time to understand the implications for our clients,” he wrote. “That’s my job.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
South Africa

SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
Maverick News

ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition
Maverick News

NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition
Racketeering charges added to R56m police vehicle branding fraud case
Maverick News

Racketeering charges added to R56m police vehicle branding fraud case
EFF beats ANC for major upset in Saldanha Bay, but ruling party wins big in KZN, North West
Maverick News

EFF beats ANC for major upset in Saldanha Bay, but ruling party wins big in KZN, North West

TOP READS IN SECTION

In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas
Newsdeck

In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas
US announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence
World

US announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence
Britain proposes bypassing human rights laws to let Rwanda scheme take off
Newsdeck

Britain proposes bypassing human rights laws to let Rwanda scheme take off
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
Las Vegas campus shooting leaves three dead, one in critical condition
Newsdeck

Las Vegas campus shooting leaves three dead, one in critical condition

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options