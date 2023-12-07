Business Maverick

Elon Musk’s SpaceX valued at $175b or more in tender offer

Elon Musk’s SpaceX valued at $175b or more in tender offer
A Starlink satellites train. (Photo: YouTube)
By Bloomberg
07 Dec 2023
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has initiated discussions about selling insider shares at a price that values the closely held company at $175-billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter.

The most valuable US startup is discussing a tender offer that could range from $500-million to $750-million, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. SpaceX is weighing offering shares at about $95 apiece, the people said. 

Terms and the size of the tender offer could change depending on interest from both insider sellers and buyers.

A $175-billion valuation is a premium to the $150-billion valuation the company obtained through a tender offer this summer. The increase would make SpaceX one of the world’s 75 biggest companies by market capitalization, on par with T-Mobile USA ($179-billion), Nike ($177-billion) and China Mobile ($176-billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives for SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.  

The Hawthorne, California-based company dominates the market for commercial space launch services with its Falcon rockets. SpaceX also sends payloads to orbit for private-sector customers, as well as for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and other government agencies. 

SpaceX also operates its internet-from-space Starlink service, anchored by a growing constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit. 

SpaceX is on track to book revenues of about $9-billion this year across its rocket launch and Starlink businesses, Bloomberg News reported last month, with sales projected to rise to around $15-billion in 2024. The company is also discussing an initial public offering for Starlink as soon as late 2024 — a bid to capitalise on robust demand for communications via space. 

Payment options