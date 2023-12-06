Newsdeck

Sudan conflict

Sudanese warring parties dig in as Jeddah talks falter again

Sudanese warring parties dig in as Jeddah talks falter again
Smoke rises over the city during the ongoing fighting between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan, 19 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STR)
By Reuters
06 Dec 2023
0

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi and U.S.-brokered talks aimed at halting fighting between Sudan's warring parties have faltered again, and the country's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have pressed on with military campaigns that have caused a major humanitarian crisis.

The lack of progress at the talks in Jeddah dashed hopes for resolution of a conflict that has displaced more than 6.5 million inside and outside Sudan, decimated the economy, and triggered ethnically driven massacres in Darfur.

Sudan’s army has escalated its rhetoric and residents say it has intensified air strikes in the capital Khartoum, while its rival, the paramilitary RSF, has secured advances in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

“They are firing artillery aggressively, and it often lands in civilian homes,” said Ahmed Abdallah, a 51-year-old in Omdurman, a city that adjoins Khartoum where the rivals are battling over army bases.

The RSF and army worked together to oust former ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and stage a coup in 2021, but conflict erupted between them in April over a plan for a new transition.

Talks in Jeddah were first suspended in June and resumed in October. They were adjourned this week with no new agreement, Sudanese sources at the talks said, after commitments to calm rhetoric, capture Bashir cronies, and facilitate humanitarian assistance went unfulfilled.

Representatives for the two sides, who were not meeting face to face, remained at odds over the RSF’s occupation of much of Khartoum, the sources said.

The army has demanded that the RSF withdraw to specific bases, and rejected an RSF counter-proposal that it leave civilian homes and set up checkpoints around the city, they said.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said mediators remained ready for additional talks but “the parties need to demonstrate that they can implement their commitments”.

On Monday, the U.S. sanctioned three Bashir-era intelligence officials over their alleged roles in fuelling the conflict on both sides.

On Saturday, army head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a speech to soldiers that the war “would not end until every inch of this country soiled by the rebellion is free”.

The RSF has re-opened markets and hospitals and deployed police in Darfur, consolidating recent gains. It has also continued its expansion into the Kordofan region, which lies between Khartoum and Darfur, attacking villages and towns surrounding state capitals.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Dubai and Nafisa Eltahir in CairoEditing by Aidan Lewis and Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis
South Africa

Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis
Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
Africa

Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
‘Xenophobic’ commissioner at Joburg fire inquiry must be recused, say applicants
Maverick News

‘Xenophobic’ commissioner at Joburg fire inquiry must be recused, say applicants
Why we must do all we can to prevent the Public Procurement Bill from becoming law
South Africa

Why we must do all we can to prevent the Public Procurement Bill from becoming law

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive; U.S., UN urge civilian protections
Newsdeck

Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive; U.S., UN urge civilian protections
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
US restricts visas for Uganda, Zimbabwe officials, citing repression
Newsdeck

US restricts visas for Uganda, Zimbabwe officials, citing repression
US announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence
World

US announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence
In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas
Newsdeck

In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options