Newsdeck

Middle East crisis

Israel, Hamas engage in fierce clashes in southern Gaza

Israel, Hamas engage in fierce clashes in southern Gaza
Smoke rises following strikes on southern Gaza, as seen from Beeri, Israel, 06 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. Nearly 16,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
By Reuters
06 Dec 2023
0

GAZA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Israeli troops and Hamas militants were locked in fierce ground combat in Gaza on Wednesday after the Israelis, fighting their way through the devastated Palestinian enclave, reached the heart of the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israeli warplanes also bombarded targets in one of the heaviest phases of warfare in the two months since the Hamas-Israel war began.

Palestinian medics said hospitals were overflowing with dead and wounded civilians, many of them women and children, and supplies were running out. Hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes were seeking shelter in a decreasing number of safe areas.

Israeli troops and tanks have pushed through to the southern part of the Gaza Strip after largely gaining control of the north in a campaign to eliminate Hamas. They have encircled Khan Younis in a surge of violence since a truce collapsed last week.

Israel said its forces were fighting fierce battles on Wednesday and had struck hundreds of targets in the enclave, including a militant cell near a school in the north.

Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, also said its fighters were engaged in clashes with Israeli forces.

Hamas said it had killed or wounded eight Israeli soldiers and destroyed 24 military vehicles on Tuesday. Israel said 84 of its soldiers had been killed since the ground operation began five weeks ago.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Hamas fighters were using improvised explosive devices and anti-personnel mines in a shift of tactics as the fighting moved to close ground combat.

Israel unleashed its campaign in response to an attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas fighters who rampaged through Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages, according to Israel’s tally.

Hamas’ media office said on Tuesday at least 16,248 people including 7,112 children and 4,885 women had been killed in Gaza since then. Those figures were not immediately verified by the Gaza health ministry.

Reflecting global concern over the plight of Palestinian civilians, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, said: “The pulverising of Gaza now ranks amongst the worst assaults on any civilian population in our time and age.”

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was going to “great lengths” to avoid harming non-combatants. It said Hamas was using the civilian population as human shields and preventing civilians from moving to safe places, an accusation denied by the militant group.

 

NOWHERE TO GO

Fuel and medical supplies have reached critically low levels at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, and hundreds of patients need emergency care, Medecins Sans Frontieres said.

MSF emergency coordinator Marie-Aure Perreaut Revial said the hospital has been receiving on average 150 to 200 war-wounded patients daily since Dec. 1.

“There are 700 patients admitted in the hospital now, with new patients arriving all the time,” she said.

Since the truce collapsed, Israel has been posting an online map to tell Gazans which parts of the enclave to evacuate to avoid attacks. Khan Younis’ eastern quarter was marked on Monday, and many of its hundreds of thousands of residents took flight on foot.

 

 

But Gazans say there is no safe place, with remaining towns and shelters already overwhelmed, and Israel continuing to bomb the areas where it is telling people to go.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, reiterated on Tuesday that Israel needed to do more to allow fuel and other aid into Gaza and reduce harm to civilians.

“The level of assistance that’s getting in is not sufficient,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. “It needs to go up, and we’ve made that clear to the government of Israel.”

In Israel, police were investigating alleged sexual crimes during the Oct. 7 killing spree. The justice ministry has said victims were tortured, abused, raped, burned alive, and dismembered.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited the abuse claims in a meeting with families of returned hostages that some participants described as angry because of frustration over the government’s handling of the situation.

Israel says some women and children remain in Hamas’ hands. During the pause in fighting, Hamas returned more than 100 hostages, but 138 captives remain.

A Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, said there would be no more hostages released until Israel’s “aggression” stopped.

Violence has also flared in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In the latest incident there, two Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli troops in the city of Tubas, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. has imposed visa bans on people involved in violence in the West Bank after appeals for Israel to do more to prevent attacks on Palestinians by Jewish settlers.

(Reporting by Reuters bureax; Writing by Stephen Coates and Angus MacSwan; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis
South Africa

Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis
Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
Africa

Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
‘Xenophobic’ commissioner at Joburg fire inquiry must be recused, say applicants
Maverick News

‘Xenophobic’ commissioner at Joburg fire inquiry must be recused, say applicants
Why we must do all we can to prevent the Public Procurement Bill from becoming law
South Africa

Why we must do all we can to prevent the Public Procurement Bill from becoming law

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive; U.S., UN urge civilian protections
Newsdeck

Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive; U.S., UN urge civilian protections
I have a picture for you! 24 November - 1 December 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 November – 1 December 2023
US restricts visas for Uganda, Zimbabwe officials, citing repression
Newsdeck

US restricts visas for Uganda, Zimbabwe officials, citing repression
US announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence
World

US announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence
In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas
Newsdeck

In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options