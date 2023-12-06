Our Burning Planet

COP 28 REPORTS

Humanity is on the verge of 5 climate ‘Tipping Points,’ report warns

Humanity is on the verge of 5 climate ‘Tipping Points,’ report warns
A vicious cycle of lost vegetation cover leading to lost soil fertility - which leads to further vegetation loss - can cause arid ecosystems to ‘tip’ into a desertified state from which it is hard to recover. (Photo: Unsplash / Damian Patkowski)
By Bloomberg
06 Dec 2023
0

Five major global “tipping points” are in danger of being crossed at current levels of warming, a new study warns, leaving humanity at an inflection point between two potential futures. 

An international team of more than 200 researchers identified 26 natural processes or features at risk of being suddenly and irreversibly disrupted by climate change, including ice sheets, tropical rainforests, mountain glaciers, ocean currents and coral reefs.

They found that the mass death of warm-water coral reefs is likely at current levels of warming (1.2C), while four other processes — the collapse of Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, disruption of the North Atlantic subpolar gyre circulation and abrupt thawing of permafrost regions — are considered possible.

The researchers also identified positive tipping points, including rapid improvement in battery technologies as electric cars become more popular — a development that could in turn could make the widespread use of renewable energy easier.

The report is a “tale of two future paths for humanity,” lead author Tim Lenton, a professor of climate change and earth system science at Exeter’s Global Systems Institute, said in a press briefing. “We’ve basically left it too late for incremental action. Instead, we need to find and trigger what we’re calling some positive tipping points that accelerate action down an alternative pathway.”

The risks of irreversible disruptions are ramping up with every small increment of warming, Lenton said.

The report comes as global leaders and negotiators gather at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, where many are clashing with oil execs and each other over how to reduce emissions.

Progress thus far includes commitments from 20 countries to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, a pledge by 50 oil companies to reduce methane emissions and forward momentum on a fund for loss and damage

But negotiators are struggling to agree on a path forward for coal, oil and gas, with countries like Saudi Arabia opposed to any commitment to phase down use of fossil fuels.

“We are now in a flat-out race between tipping points,” said Mike Berners-Lee, a professor at the Lancaster Environment Centre, who was not involved in the report. “This report is not just a robust piece of science; anyone reading it should be prepared to be filled with adrenaline for the urgency of the challenge we face.”

The report’s authors call for countries to commit to phasing out fossil fuels and speeding up their timelines for reducing emissions. They also advocate for prioritizing research into tipping points, the risks of which they say should be factored into assessments of climate change adaptation, into countries’ nationally determined contributions and into the global “stocktake” of progress against Paris Agreement goals that is taking place for the first time at COP28. 

Policymakers should also urgently focus on triggering positive tipping points, they added.

“Averting this crisis — and doing so equitably — must be the core goal of COP28 and ongoing global cooperation,” said Manjana Milkoreit, a researcher in the department of sociology and human geography at the University of Oslo, and co-author of the report.  “Good global governance can make this happen, especially by triggering positive tipping points.”DM

 

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
‘He said he would chop my finger off’ — hikers describe ordeal after two more Cape Town mountain muggings
Maverick News

‘He said he would chop my finger off’ — hikers describe ordeal after two more Cape Town mountain muggings
Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis
South Africa

Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis
Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
Africa

Kicking the can down the road — the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit saga continues
Nienaber has put RWC victory and Boks behind him as he looks to the future
Maverick News

Nienaber has put RWC victory and Boks behind him as he looks to the future

TOP READS IN SECTION

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Maverick News

It’s code red on the water quality of beaches around Cape Town ahead of peak holiday season
Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis
South Africa

Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis
How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Rock ‘n roo — it’s a wildly funny world when animals show their comedic side
DM168

Rock ‘n roo — it’s a wildly funny world when animals show their comedic side
Karpowership pursues potential gap to refloat Richards Bay project — regardless of civil society appeals
Maverick News

Karpowership pursues potential gap to refloat Richards Bay project — regardless of civil society appeals

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options